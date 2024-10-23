India, Pakistan extend visa-free Kartarpur Sahib corridor agreement for 5 years for pilgrims 

India and Pakistan have agreed to extend the validity of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor agreement for an additional five years. This decision will ensure the continued operation of the corridor, enabling Indian pilgrims to visit the sacred Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan.

Originally signed on October 24, 2019, the agreement allows for visa-free access for Indian pilgrims to the historic gurdwara, which holds immense spiritual importance as the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. The corridor has become a vital link for thousands of devotees seeking to pay their respects at one of the holiest sites in Sikhism.

The extension, confirmed through diplomatic channels, guarantees that the corridor will remain open and functional, facilitating uninterrupted pilgrimages. Celebrated as a symbol of religious harmony, the Kartarpur Corridor has played a crucial role in connecting Sikhs from India with their spiritual heritage.

In addition to the corridor's extension, India has reiterated its request for Pakistan to waive the USD 20 service charge imposed on pilgrims. For years, Sikh organisations and pilgrims have advocated for removing this fee, arguing that the spiritual journey should not be burdened by financial constraints. Despite ongoing appeals from the Indian government, Pakistan has maintained the service charge.

In its latest diplomatic outreach, India has urged Pakistan to consider the sentiments of the pilgrims and eliminate this fee, aiming to provide a seamless and accessible pilgrimage experience for all devotees.

The extension of the agreement marks a positive chapter in the ongoing success of the Kartarpur Corridor, with hopes that further improvements, including the potential removal of the service charge, will enhance the pilgrimage experience in the coming years.

(With PTI inputs)