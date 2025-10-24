Indian man's Schengen visa rejected for these 2 reasons; Here's a lesson for all travellers

A Reddit post detailing an Indian professional’s back-to-back Schengen visa rejections has struck a chord with travellers, offering a cautionary look into what can go wrong in Europe-bound applications. The applicant, who had planned to attend a business conference in France, said their first visa was rejected due to an agency’s documentation error, and their second, despite a cleaner application, was denied again.

According to the post, the French consulate cited “purpose and intention of stay felt unreliable” and “reasonable doubts on whether I’ll leave the member states even after the visa expires.” These are among the most common grounds for refusal under Schengen visa rules, which require officials to be satisfied not only with paperwork but also with the applicant’s credibility and ties to their home country.

The applicant, who now plans to appeal the decision, noted that a refusal record can affect future Schengen applications since all 29 member states share visa data across a centralised system.

Why Schengen visas are often refused

Under European Union law, short-stay (Type C) visas, valid for up to 90 days, can be denied if the consulate has “reasonable doubts” about the traveller’s purpose, financial stability, or intention to return home. Even when all documents are technically in order, officials must be convinced that the applicant’s story is consistent and plausible.

For many Indian applicants, this scrutiny is especially high. Consulates weigh factors such as previous travel history, employment continuity, and prior refusals. Inconsistent or incomplete paperwork, unclear itineraries, or weak ties to India can all trigger doubts.

Common pitfalls and how to avoid them

Experts suggest being specific and transparent when stating the purpose of travel. For business trips, this means providing a clear invitation, conference details, and employer approval letters. Applicants are also urged to demonstrate strong personal and professional ties, such as property ownership, family dependents, or long-term employment, to prove intent to return.

For those who have faced rejection, a fresh application can still succeed if backed by new evidence or a stronger case.

Practical advice for Indian travellers

