Indian tourists can now visit this country VISA-FREE by spring of 2025

In an exciting development for travel enthusiasts, Indian tourists will soon be able to visit Moscow without the need for traditional visas. A senior official revealed that by spring 2025, the first visa-free tourist groups from India are anticipated to commence their journeys to the Russian capital, according to Economic Times.

Evgeny Kozlov, chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, indicated that an agreement in the pipeline is expected to boost the influx of Indian travellers to Moscow significantly. "Moscow continues to attract a growing number of visitors from India," he stated.

In the first half of 2024, Indian visitor numbers reached 28,500, marking a 50% increase compared to the same period last year. In 2023, India was recognized as a leading country for travellers coming to Moscow from outside the CIS, with over 60,000 Indian tourists visiting throughout the year—a 26% rise from 2022. Kozlov noted that most Indian travellers come for business and work-related purposes.

The introduction of e-visas for Indian nationals in August of last year has facilitated travel, with approximately 9,500 electronic visas issued, constituting 6% of all e-visas granted to foreign visitors to Russia. As of January 2024, about 1,700 e-visas were issued to Indian tourists.

Kozlov emphasised that Moscow's appeal lies in its vibrant year-round festivals, exhibitions, and conferences, establishing the city as a significant hub for event and business tourism. He also stated that there are plans to attract more Indian weddings to the city.

Looking ahead, Moscow aims to expand its hospitality services with an ambitious plan to add 25,700 hotel rooms by 2030, further enhancing its position as a destination for international tourists.