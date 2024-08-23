Indians can now travel to Sri Lanka visa-free from this date, check details

The Sri Lankan government has unveiled a new initiative granting visa-free access to citizens from 35 countries, including India, for a period of six months, set to take effect on October 1. The decision, made by the Cabinet, aims to bolster tourism to the picturesque island nation, according to Harin Fernando, Adviser to the Ministry of Tourism.

Related Articles

Among the countries included in this visa-free agreement are major economies such as China, Germany, and Australia. The list also features Japan, France, and Canada, along with several Middle Eastern nations, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

This announcement follows a recent controversy concerning increased fees for on-arrival visas in Sri Lanka, which were managed by a foreign company.

In October 2023, Sri Lanka piloted a project offering free visas to travellers from India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand. That initiative expired in March 2024 but has now been expanded to welcome visitors from more nations.

Under the previous pilot project, travellers benefited from dual entry status upon arrival, with visa validity allowing for a stay of up to 30 days.

India has traditionally been the leading source of tourists to Sri Lanka. In October last year, over 28,000 Indian tourists arrived, accounting for 26 percent of total arrivals, while Russian travellers followed with over 10,000.

Speaking on the significance of India in Sri Lanka's tourism sector, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry emphasized the importance of the bilateral relationship, describing it as a cornerstone of Sri Lankan foreign policy. Additionally, Sri Lankan MP V Radhakrishnan highlighted that 60 percent of all visitors to Sri Lanka are from India, underlining the necessity for both nations to collaborate, particularly in tourism.