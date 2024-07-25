Which countries can Indians visit without a visa? Check full list here

In a recent report, the Henley Passport Index has ranked India 82th in the world, which remains has dropped by 2 points from the previous year. However, as of January, the number of countries Indian Passport holders can visit without a visa increased from 57 to 62.

The Henley Passport Index is recognised globally as a premier interactive tool designed to display and rank passports based on their diplomatic power. Its rankings are derived from data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), indicating global mobility and the accessibility of different passports.

Indian passport holders now have the opportunity to travel to a range of countries without the need for a visa, including popular destinations such as:

- Angola

- Barbados

- Bhutan

- Bolivia

- British Virgin Islands

- Burundi

- Cambodia

- Cape Verde Islands

- Comoro Islands

- Cook Islands

- Djibouti

- Dominica

- El Salvador

- Ethiopia

- Fiji

- Gabon

- Grenada

- Guinea-Bissau

- Haiti

- Indonesia

- Iran

- Jamaica

- Jordan

- Kazakhstan

- Kenya

- Kiribati

- Laos

- Macao (SAR China)

- Madagascar

- Malaysia

- Maldives

- Marshall Islands

- Mauritania

- Mauritius

- Micronesia

- Montserrat

- Mozambique

- Myanmar

- Nepal

- Niue

- Oman

- Palau Islands

- Qatar

- Rwanda

- Samoa

- Senegal

- Seychelles

- Sierra Leone

- Somalia

- Sri Lanka

- Saint Kitts and Nevis

- St. Lucia

- St. Vincent and the Grenadines

- Tanzania

- Thailand

- Timor-Leste

- Togo

- Trinidad and Tobago

- Tunisia

- Tuvalu

- Vanuatu

- Zimbabwe

In stark contrast, Singapore has regained its title as the world's most powerful passport in the 2024 index, offering its citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to an impressive 195 countries. Following closely behind are France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Japan, all tied for second place with access to 192 countries.

Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden round out the top three, providing entry to 191 destinations.

The United Kingdom, New Zealand, Norway, Belgium, Denmark, and Switzerland share the fourth spot, demonstrating significant travel opportunities. Australia and Portugal share fifth place, while the United States has slipped to eighth, allowing visa-free access to 186 countries.