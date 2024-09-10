Indians can now visit these top 10 countries without a visa; Check full list, other details

Many people carry a dream of exploring the world and discovering new destinations. Thankfully, for those holding an Indian passport, this dream is becoming more attainable than ever.

India's growing influence globally has led numerous countries to welcome Indian travellers with greater ease, eliminating the need for complicated visa applications.

Related Articles

The Henley Passport Index has ranked India 82th in the world, which has dropped by 2 points from the previous year. However, as of January 2024, the number of countries Indian Passport holders can visit without a visa increased from 57 to 62.

These are the 10 countries that Indian travel enthusiasts can travel to without a visa:

1. Thailand: 30 days (until November 11, 2024)

Explore stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and delicious cuisine in this Southeast Asian gem.

2. Malaysia: 30 days (until December 31, 2024)

Experience a blend of rainforests and urban life with iconic landmarks like the Petronas Twin Towers.

3. Qatar: Free visa for 30 days

Enjoy the futuristic city of Doha and its impressive skyline on a visa-free trip.

4. Sri Lanka: Free visa for 6 months (starting October 1, 2024)

Access the beautiful island nation known for its rich culture and stunning landscapes.

5. Seychelles: Free visa for 30 days

Visit paradise with breathtaking beaches, coral reefs, and diverse marine life.

6. Macao: Free visa for 30 days

Discover the vibrant nightlife and cultural fusion in the "Las Vegas of the East."

7. Bhutan: Free visa for 14 days

Experience the serene landscapes, majestic monasteries, and rich spiritual culture of the Himalayas.

8. Nepal: No visa required

Home to Mount Everest, this country offers adventure and rich cultural heritage.

9. Mauritius: Free visa for 90 days

Enjoy a tropical paradise with beautiful beaches, luxury resorts, and delicious local cuisine.

10. El Salvador: 180 days

Explore this Central American nation known for its history, culture, and beautiful beaches.

