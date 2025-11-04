Indians can now work in Italy easily! New work visa program to admit nearly half a million foreign workers

The Italian government has formally published in the Official Gazette the Decree of the President of the Council of Ministers (DPCM) dated October 2, 2025, outlining the programming of legal entries for foreign workers to Italy for the years 2026 to 2028. Commonly referred to as the Flussi Decree or Work Visa Quota Program, the measure defines the official entry limits and procedures for foreign nationals seeking employment in Italy over the next three years.

According to the decree, a total of 497,550 foreign nationals will be permitted entry between 2026 and 2028 for seasonal, non-seasonal, and self-employed work.

Entry quotas for 2026–2028

The yearly breakdown of the quotas is as follows:

164,850 workers in 2026

165,850 workers in 2027

166,850 workers in 2028

These quotas apply exclusively to foreign nationals residing abroad, and will be distributed by both country of origin and type of employment.

Key “click day” dates for 2026

The decree also establishes the official “click day” schedule, the days on which employers may submit online work permit applications through Italy’s portal system. The designated dates for 2026 are:

February 9 – for seasonal tourism workers

February 16 – for non-seasonal employees in various sectors, including self-employed workers of Italian origin, refugees, and stateless persons

February 18 – for non-seasonal workers in the family and home care sector

Employers will be able to pre-fill applications ahead of the official submission days. The specific pre-filing period and operational procedures will be detailed in a joint circular issued by the Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Labour and Social Policies, Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests, and the Ministry of Tourism, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Purpose and impact of the new Flussi Decree

The Flussi Decree 2026–2028 reflects Italy’s ongoing strategy to align legal migration with labour market needs, particularly in critical sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and domestic assistance, which continue to rely heavily on foreign labour.

By increasing the number of available quotas and clearly defining application windows, the Italian government aims to ensure a transparent, predictable, and structured process for both employers and foreign nationals.