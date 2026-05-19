Japan business visa for Indians: Short-term or long haul, everything you need to know

Japan is one of Asia's most attractive business destinations, but navigating its visa system requires knowing which category applies to you before anything else. For Indian nationals, a Japan business visa falls into two categories: a Short-Term Business Visa for those attending meetings, conferences, or trade events, and a Business Manager Visa for those seeking to establish or invest in a company in Japan. The two are very different in scope, requirements and what they demand of the applicant.

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Here is everything you need to know.

Short-Term Business Visa: For visits up to 90 days

If your trip to Japan involves attending a trade fair, exploring market opportunities, signing contracts or conducting business liaison meetings, the Short-Term Business Visa is the route to take. It covers stays of up to 90 days and can be issued as a single or multiple entry visa, depending on your travel history and stated purpose.

Who it is for:

Business travellers attending meetings, conferences, negotiations or trade events, not those intending to work or establish a business in Japan.

What you will need:

Your original passport, valid for at least six months, along with photocopies. A duly filled visa application form with a 2x2 inch photograph. From your employer, a cover letter or travel order stating your designation, purpose of travel and confirmation that expenses will be covered. From your host in Japan, an original Invitation Letter and a Letter of Guarantee.

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How to apply:

Applications can be submitted through VFS Global Japan or the nearest Japanese Embassy or Consulate in India. Processing typically takes a minimum of five to seven working days, provided all documentation from the Japanese inviting party is complete and in order.

Cost:

Visa fees for Indian nationals are typically around Rs 500, with additional service charges applicable if applying through centres like VFS Global.

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Business Manager Visa: For entrepreneurs and investors

If you are planning to relocate to Japan to start a business, open a branch office or manage a Japanese company, the Business Manager Visa applies, and the bar is set considerably higher. This visa is tightly regulated and comes with financial, operational and language requirements that require serious preparation.

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Minimum capital requirement:

You must invest at least ¥30 million (approximately Rs 2 crore) in the business. This is a hard floor, not a guideline.

Employment obligation:

At least one full-time local worker, a Japanese national or permanent resident, must be employed by the business.

Physical office:

A registered, physical commercial workspace in Japan is mandatory. Home offices are not accepted under any circumstances.

Language and professional approval:

Applicants are typically expected to demonstrate proficiency in Japanese, often at the JLPT N2 level. A certified professional review and approval of your business plan is also required.

This visa is best suited for serious investors and entrepreneurs who have already laid significant groundwork. it is not a route for exploratory visits or early-stage planning.

Before you apply

For comprehensive document checklists and official templates, the Embassy of Japan in India is the authoritative source. Requirements can vary depending on individual circumstances, and it is advisable to confirm current documentation requirements directly with the Embassy or your nearest Japanese Consulate before submitting an application.