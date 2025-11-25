Kuwait introduces 10 and 15-year residencies as new rules expand options for expats

Kuwait has opened the door to long-term residency for expatriates, introducing permits of 10 and even 15 years under a major expansion of its residency framework. The new provisions, issued through Article 7 of the Executive Regulations of the Law on the Residence of Foreigners, give a level of stability previously unavailable to investors, property owners, and certain family-linked categories, Al Qabas reported.

Approved by Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the regulations define both the maximum validity and the conditions under which expatriates may be granted ordinary residency. While the standard residency period will continue to be capped at five years, the new framework allows longer terms for eligible groups.

Up to 10 years for select expats

Under the revised structure, specific categories of expatriates may receive residency of up to 10 years. These longer permits depend on applicants meeting conditions set by the authorities, and fall outside the standard five-year ceiling.

Up to 15 years for investors

The most extended term — up to 15 years — is reserved for foreign investors who satisfy the requirements under Law No. 116 of 2013 on foreign capital investment, along with additional conditions determined by the Council of Ministers. Officials say the change is meant to encourage long-term economic engagement by high-value investors.

Additional eligible groups

Extended residency may also be granted to:

Children of Kuwaiti citizens

Expatriates who own property in Kuwait

Other categories designated through official decisions by the Minister of Interior

Renewal linked to health insurance

The updated regulations also clarify the renewal process. Ordinary residency permits may be renewed upon application, but only if the individual holds valid health insurance registered in their name with the Ministry of Health. No residency may be issued, renewed, or transferred to a new sponsor for a period longer than the duration covered by the insurance.

The revised system ties residency length to purpose of stay, investment value, and compliance with health requirements, a shift designed to balance regulatory oversight with enhanced stability for expatriates contributing to Kuwait’s economy and society.