Malta to UAE: These top 5 countries offer Golden Visas for wealthy global citizens. Check details

For the world’s wealthy elite, borders are increasingly negotiable. Golden Visa programmes, offered by several countries, allow individuals to secure residency — or even citizenship — through strategic investments. Designed to attract high-net-worth individuals, these visas open doors to seamless global mobility, elite education, and lucrative business prospects.
While the financial threshold for Golden Visas is steep, the long-term returns — ranging from unrestricted travel to favorable tax regimes — make them a coveted asset. Here's a snapshot of five standout destinations offering Golden Visa opportunities:
Malta: Investment requirement: $6.2 million (approximately ₹54 crore)
Italy: Investment requirement: €250,000 to €2 million (approximately ₹2.34 crore)
United Arab Emirates (UAE): Investment Requirement: 2 million AED (approximately ₹4.75 crore)
Greece: Investment Requirement: €250,000 (approximately ₹2.34 crore) in real estate
Cyprus: Investment Requirement: €300,000 (approx. ₹2.82 crore)
Why Golden Visas are gaining traction
These residency-by-investment programmes serve dual purposes: bolstering national economies through foreign capital while offering investors unparalleled lifestyle and business perks. From tax benefits and global expansion to access to elite services, Golden Visas are a strategic move for those seeking a second residency or passport in today’s interconnected world.
