Malta to UAE: These top 5 countries offer Golden Visas for wealthy global citizens. Check details

For the world’s wealthy elite, borders are increasingly negotiable. Golden Visa programmes, offered by several countries, allow individuals to secure residency — or even citizenship — through strategic investments. Designed to attract high-net-worth individuals, these visas open doors to seamless global mobility, elite education, and lucrative business prospects.

While the financial threshold for Golden Visas is steep, the long-term returns — ranging from unrestricted travel to favorable tax regimes — make them a coveted asset. Here's a snapshot of five standout destinations offering Golden Visa opportunities:

Malta: Investment requirement: $6.2 million (approximately ₹54 crore)

Key Benefits:

Grants visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 190 destinations

Offers full citizenship with rights across the European Union

Enables entry into top international schools and universities

Known as one of the priciest Golden Visa schemes globally

Italy: Investment requirement: €250,000 to €2 million (approximately ₹2.34 crore)

Key Benefits:

Enables visa-free travel across the Schengen Area

Allows residents to live, work, and study in Italy

Offers flexibility for investors establishing a European foothold

United Arab Emirates (UAE): Investment Requirement: 2 million AED (approximately ₹4.75 crore)

Key Benefits:

Grants residency across all seven emirates

Includes spouses and unmarried children without extra fees

Features a stable business climate with significant tax advantages

Greece: Investment Requirement: €250,000 (approximately ₹2.34 crore) in real estate

Key Benefits:

Provides visa-free access to the Schengen Zone

No need to reside in Greece to maintain status

Offers a path to citizenship after seven years

Cyprus: Investment Requirement: €300,000 (approx. ₹2.82 crore)

Key Benefits:

Grants the right to live and study in Cyprus

Enables visa-free travel within Europe

Requires a visit once every two years to retain the visa

Why Golden Visas are gaining traction

These residency-by-investment programmes serve dual purposes: bolstering national economies through foreign capital while offering investors unparalleled lifestyle and business perks. From tax benefits and global expansion to access to elite services, Golden Visas are a strategic move for those seeking a second residency or passport in today’s interconnected world.