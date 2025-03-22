scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
NRI
Visa
Malta to UAE: These top 5 countries offer Golden Visas for wealthy global citizens. Check details

Feedback

Malta to UAE: These top 5 countries offer Golden Visas for wealthy global citizens. Check details

These residency-by-investment programmes serve dual purposes: bolstering national economies through foreign capital while offering investors unparalleled lifestyle and business perks.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
While the financial threshold for Golden Visas is steep, the long-term returns — ranging from unrestricted travel to favorable tax regimes — make them a coveted asset. While the financial threshold for Golden Visas is steep, the long-term returns — ranging from unrestricted travel to favorable tax regimes — make them a coveted asset.

For the world’s wealthy elite, borders are increasingly negotiable. Golden Visa programmes, offered by several countries, allow individuals to secure residency — or even citizenship — through strategic investments. Designed to attract high-net-worth individuals, these visas open doors to seamless global mobility, elite education, and lucrative business prospects.

Related Articles

While the financial threshold for Golden Visas is steep, the long-term returns — ranging from unrestricted travel to favorable tax regimes — make them a coveted asset. Here's a snapshot of five standout destinations offering Golden Visa opportunities:

Malta: Investment requirement: $6.2 million (approximately ₹54 crore)  
Key Benefits:  

  • Grants visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 190 destinations  
  • Offers full citizenship with rights across the European Union  
  • Enables entry into top international schools and universities  
  • Known as one of the priciest Golden Visa schemes globally  

Italy: Investment requirement: €250,000 to €2 million (approximately ₹2.34 crore)  
Key Benefits:  

  • Enables visa-free travel across the Schengen Area  
  • Allows residents to live, work, and study in Italy  
  • Offers flexibility for investors establishing a European foothold  

United Arab Emirates (UAE):  Investment Requirement: 2 million AED (approximately ₹4.75 crore)  
Key Benefits:  

  • Grants residency across all seven emirates  
  • Includes spouses and unmarried children without extra fees  
  • Features a stable business climate with significant tax advantages  

Greece: Investment Requirement: €250,000 (approximately ₹2.34 crore) in real estate  
Key Benefits: 

  • Provides visa-free access to the Schengen Zone  
  • No need to reside in Greece to maintain status  
  • Offers a path to citizenship after seven years  

Cyprus: Investment Requirement: €300,000 (approx. ₹2.82 crore)  
Key Benefits:  

  • Grants the right to live and study in Cyprus  
  • Enables visa-free travel within Europe  
  • Requires a visit once every two years to retain the visa  

Why Golden Visas are gaining traction  

These residency-by-investment programmes serve dual purposes: bolstering national economies through foreign capital while offering investors unparalleled lifestyle and business perks. From tax benefits and global expansion to access to elite services, Golden Visas are a strategic move for those seeking a second residency or passport in today’s interconnected world.

Published on: Mar 22, 2025, 10:03 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement