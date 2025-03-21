Schengen visa 101: Applying for a 5-year multiple entry? Check eligibility, fees and key points to have better odds

Frequent fliers to Europe know the drill — every trip means another round of visa paperwork. But what if you could skip the yearly hassle? A five-year multiple-entry Schengen visa can offer that freedom, letting you travel across 29 countries without repeated applications. It’s not easy to get, but it’s possible — if you know how to stack the odds in your favour.

What is a 5-year multiple-entry Schengen visa

This visa grants access to all 29 countries in the Schengen zone from France and Germany to Italy and Spain for five years. However, even with the extended validity, you’re only allowed to stay up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Eligibility for a 5-year Schengen visa

Your best shot at getting a five-year visa? A strong travel history. If you've held a multiple-entry Schengen visa valid for at least two years in the past three years, you're in a better position. The VFS website notes that demonstrating a need for frequent travel to the region also helps. But the final call lies with the Embassy.

The application process mirrors that of a standard visa — select "multiple entry" on the form, attach a cover letter detailing your travel needs, include an itinerary, and ensure you have long-term travel insurance. Depending on your travel history, you could be issued a one-, two-, or five-year visa.

Cost of a 5-year multiple-entry Schengen visa

The cost remains the same as a regular short-stay visa: €90 (Rs 8,460) for adults and €45 (Rs 4,231) for children aged 6-12.

What is a Schengen visa

A Schengen visa is a short-term travel permit allowing non-EU/EEA citizens to visit and move within the Schengen Zone for up to 90 days in a 180-day window. It's the go-to option for tourists, business travelers, and family visitors.