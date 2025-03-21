'I’m not excited for my vacation...': US visa, Green Card holders fear overseas trips but Redditors say, 'just go'

In recent months, several green cards and U.S. visa holders have expressed mounting concerns about travelling abroad, citing stricter immigration policies and heightened scrutiny upon re-entry. Reports of heightened scrutiny at ports of entry, coupled with stories of re-entry denials, have left many green card holders questioning whether a trip abroad is worth the risk.

A Reddit user going by the handle “Human-Candle138” recently posted about these worries, writing, “I’m at the point where I’m not excited for my vacation anymore… I’m stuck here reading all the posts about GC holders like me being discouraged to travel.” Despite having “a clean record” and having successfully traveled once in 2023, Human-Candle138 now feels deep anxiety. They shared, “I thought having a green card would make things better… I don’t know anymore… I’m just gonna risk it… I’ve had my ticket since September 2024.”

Their apprehension comes in the midst of new policies believed to target individuals who have even minor infractions in their records or who may have travelled too frequently. “I just want to express my sadness,” the post continued, “I can’t control anything… I’m just gonna brave this storm… hope you all can too!”

Redditors react

The post generated a wave of reactions from others in similar situations. One commenter encouraged the original poster not to let fear dominate, “Dude!! I’ve been on two vacations this year alone internationally… Just go and enjoy!! Go with the attitude ‘I am a permanent resident, I belong here… whatever happens I’ll fight back… Your will is stronger than any scare tactic!’”

Another user suggested the risks are sometimes overstated, “Just go. The people getting stopped literally all had red flags in their green card. Warrants, didn't follow laws, overstaying, etc...”

Yet a third echoed the anxiety, “I feel the same way… everything is absolutely clean… I know I should be excited but I’m so nervous… I won’t be sleeping on the flight back.”

US visa policy shifts

This sentiment comes against the backdrop of a broader immigration enforcement push under the Trump administration, which took office in January 2025.

Recent policies have expanded the grounds for questioning green card holders’ intent to maintain U.S. residency, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers increasingly focusing on extended absences, past legal issues, and perceived weak ties to the U.S. There has been a surge in secondary inspections and deportations, even for those with legal status, prompting some to self-deport out of fear.

The administration’s rhetoric, including statements from Vice President JD Vance asserting that green card holders’ residency can be revoked if deemed not in the nation’s interest, has only fueled the unease.

Travellers without any infractions typically pass through immigration without issue, but the fear persists, fueled by stories—both verified and anecdotal—of green card holders facing extra questioning or delays at ports of entry.