MEA bans BLS International from new tenders; ongoing contracts not affected

BLS International Services has been barred from bidding for future tenders by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian Missions abroad for two years, following allegations tied to complaints and court cases involving applicants, the company disclosed on Saturday.

The debarment order, dated October 9 and received by the company on October 10, prevents BLS International from participating in any new tenders floated by the MEA or India’s overseas missions until 2027. The order does not impact existing contracts, which will continue under current terms.

“The company is reviewing the said order and will take appropriate action in due course as per the law,” BLS International said in its regulatory filing.

The MEA’s action stems from unspecified complaints and legal proceedings involving visa applicants. While the order limits BLS’s future government engagement in India, the company emphasized that its ongoing operations remain unaffected.

BLS International, a key player in visa outsourcing and consular services, clarified that the MEA segment accounted for 12% of its consolidated revenue and 8% of EBITDA in Q1 FY26—indicating that the impact on overall financials is limited.

“This is a procedural development within the visa outsourcing industry,” the company stated, expressing confidence in a constructive resolution.

Over the last few years, BLS has diversified its client base, securing contracts with governments and institutions in the U.S., UAE, Spain, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, and Portugal, along with a major engagement in India through the UIDAI project. It also cited recent acquisitions—iDATA and Citizenship Invest—as key drivers of its broader business momentum.