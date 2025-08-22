Apollo Micro Systems, PNB Housing, JFSL & BLS Intl: What G Chokkalingam says on these 4 stocks

Domestic demand-driven stocks are likely to remain a key investment theme, said G Chokkalingam, Founder and MD of Equinomics Research. Speaking to Business Today on Friday, he pointed to PNB Housing Finance Ltd as one such opportunity.

"The stock is currently trading at around 1.3 times its price-to-book (P/B) value and upcoming GST reforms could further benefit select housing finance companies," Chokkalingam noted.

Responding to a query on Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, the market veteran suggested investors book profits gradually. The stock has already delivered multibagger returns, rallying over 104 per cent in the past six months. "I recommend selling in phases," he added.

On BLS International Services Ltd shares, Chokkalingam maintained a positive outlook. He described it as a quality growth stock with healthy return ratios, making it suitable for long-term investors.

The expert was also optimistic about Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL). "Apart from being cheaper on a P/B basis compared to most financial service companies, JFSL is entering multiple segments of financial services in partnership with global leaders. That is going to reward this company in a big way over the long term. I believe it’s a great stock at this price for medium to long term," he stated.

As a disclosure, the market expert mentioned that neither he, his family nor his company currently hold any of these stocks.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks witnessed a sharp correction today, snapping a six-day winning run. Heavy selling in select index heavyweights dragged the benchmark indices lower. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 694 points or 0.85 per cent to close at 81,307, while the NSE Nifty dropped 214 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at 24,870.

The broader market also felt the pressure. The BSE MidCap100 index slipped 0.14 per cent, while the SmallCap100 index fell 0.26 per cent, indicating weakness across segments.