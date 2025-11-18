MEA issues advisory on Iran job scams as Tehran suspends visa waiver for Indians

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a cautionary advisory on Monday for Indian nationals planning to travel to Iran, warning them about a rising number of fake job scams. The advisory follows Iran's announcement of the suspension of its visa-free facility for Indian citizens, effective November 22, 2025. This decision follows a surge in trafficking incidents where Indian nationals were deceived into travelling to Iran under the false promise of lucrative employment.

According to the MEA, these individuals were lured to Iran with assurances of high-paying jobs, only to be kidnapped upon arrival by criminal gangs. Ransoms were demanded from their families in exchange for their release. "The attention of the Government has been drawn to several incidents where Indian nationals were misled into travelling to Iran on false promises of employment," the advisory stated. The suspension of the visa-free facility aims to prevent further exploitation by criminal networks, with Iranian authorities stepping in to curb this growing issue.

The MEA further clarified that from November 22, 2025, Indian nationals holding ordinary passports will no longer be eligible for visa-free entry to Iran. They will now be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through the country. The MEA emphasised that travellers must be wary of agents offering visa-free travel or promises of onward transit to third countries through Iran.

This advisory echoes a similar warning issued in September, when the MEA highlighted the risks faced by Indian nationals travelling to Iran for employment purposes. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated the concerns, confirming that several Indian citizens had been lured by fraudulent job offers and were subsequently kidnapped by criminal gangs in Iran.

The visa-free entry to Iran is currently limited to tourism purposes and is valid for 15 days every six months. The MEA reminded citizens that any employment-related travel should be carefully verified to avoid falling victim to these well-organised rackets.