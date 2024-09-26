Missed on Coldplay India tickets? Check out visa, ticket prices for concerts in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, Seoul

Fans who missed out on Coldplay tickets for the highly awaited Mumbai concert are still in luck. The British band is set to perform in several other international locations, including Abu Dhabi, Melbourne, and Seoul, providing affordable alternatives for those eager to experience the band live.

With proper planning around visa costs, flights, and ticket prices, attending one of these concerts could be more budget-friendly than purchasing sold tickets in Mumbai, which have reportedly exceeded Rs 3 lakh on unauthorised platforms.

For fans looking for a quick getaway, Abu Dhabi emerges as an affordable option, with visa processing available within a day at a cost of Rs 7,000. For those considering a longer journey, Melbourne and Sydney require a visa processing time of about 25 days, costing between Rs 14,000 and Rs 16,000.

Concert ticket prices, visa and approximate flight prices from New Delhi (if you book the tickets today) in other cities are as follows:

Abu Dhabi

- Venue: Zayed Sports City Stadium

- Dates: January 11, 12, and 14, 2025

- Ticket Prices: AED 195 to AED 1,495 (approximately Rs 4,442 to Rs 34,059)

- Booking: Available via Live Nation starting September 27, 2024.

- Visa price: Rs 5,000 (96 hours- single entry visa)

- Flight price: starting at Rs 11,000 (one way)

Hong Kong

- Venue: Kai Tak Stadium

- Dates: April 9, 11, 12, 2025

- Ticket Prices: HKD 580 to HKD 1,800 (approximately Rs 6,236 to Rs 19,354)

- Booking: Available through Live Nation Hong Kong from October 10, 2024.

- Visa price: Free

- Flight cost: starting at Rs 23,000 (one way)

Seoul

- Venue: Goyang Stadium

- Dates: April 16, 18, 19, 22, 2025

- Ticket Prices: KRW 90,000 to KRW 330,000 (approximately Rs 5,668 to Rs 20,785)

- Booking: Via Ticketmaster Korea starting September 27, 2024.

- Visa price (less than 90 days): Rs 3,200

- Flight cost: starting at Rs 17,000 (one way)

Melbourne

- Venue: Marvel Stadium

- Dates: October 30, 31, November 2, 3, 2024

- Ticket Prices: AUD 120 to AUD 400 (approximately Rs 6,892 to Rs 22,973)

- Booking: Through Ticketmaster Australia.

- Visa price: Rs 12,000 (As per official govt website)

- Flight price: starting at Rs 24,000 (one way)

Sydney

- Venue: Accor Stadium

- Dates: November 6, 7, 9, 10, 2024

- Ticket Prices: AUD 120 to AUD 400 (approximately Rs 6,892 to Rs 22,973)

- Booking: Available at Ticketmaster Australia.

- Visa price: Rs 12,000

- Flight price: starting at Rs 24,000 (one way)

Auckland

- Venue: Eden Park

- Dates: November 13, 15, 16, 2024

- Ticket Prices: NZD 100 to NZD 350 (approximately Rs 5,254 to Rs 18,391)

- Booking: Via Ticketmaster New Zealand.

- Visa price: Rs 16,000

- Flight price: starting at Rs 50,000 (one way)

The other alternative

For those unwilling or unable to travel internationally, Coldplay's 'Infinity Tickets,' priced at Rs 2,000, offer a chance to purchase last-minute tickets at a fraction of the standard cost.

These tickets will go on sale for the Mumbai concert on November 22, 2024, at 12 PM, and are available in limited quantities. However, ticket holders will not know their seating arrangements until a week before the concert.

Coldplay will be returning to India after nine years, performing at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21, 2025.