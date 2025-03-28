‘Whole life will go into just surviving…’: Indian student’s US education dream crushed by ₹40 lakh debt

Taking an education loan to study abroad can be a high-stakes gamble. Without securing a job post-graduation, the financial burden can be crushing, leaving students trapped in debt and uncertainty.

A 27-year-old Indian graduate recently shared his harrowing experience on Reddit, detailing how his dream of studying in the US turned into a financial nightmare. He took a ₹40 lakh education loan in 2022 to pursue a Master’s degree, but after failing to secure a job due to economic downturns and visa restrictions, he was forced to return to India, burdened with overwhelming debt.

“My whole life will go into just surviving this crisis,” he wrote, describing how his family exhausted their savings to support his education. His father, who ran a small manufacturing business, invested heavily in his future, but the financial strain led to the collapse of the business and his father’s declining health.

After relentless job hunting in the US for a year, the graduate returned to India, landing a job that pays ₹75,000 per month — almost entirely consumed by his ₹66,000 monthly loan EMI. “That leaves me with just ₹9,000 to survive, support my family, and handle everything else. We’re a family of five, and we’re barely holding on,” he shared, expressing his emotional and physical exhaustion.

Desperate for a solution, he turned to Reddit for advice. “I don’t know who to turn to anymore. I’ve tried contacting the bank for restructuring, applied for side gigs, and reached out to trusts and NGOs — but nothing has worked so far.”

The post resonated with many, drawing supportive comments and practical advice. One user encouraged perseverance: “Your income only goes up from here. Your loan amount only gets lower from here. This is the worst it’s going to be. Things will get better.” Another suggested debt restructuring as a short-term relief: “Talk with lenders to increase tenure or reduce interest rates. If possible, make it an interest-only loan for a year to get some breathing room.”

Others strongly advised against selling his family home. “Don’t sell your home. Put all your energy into making more money. In 3-5 years, you’ll recover. Just keep pushing.”