Neelam Shinde visa case: US grants urgent visa to Maharashtra woman’s family after accident leaves her in coma

The United States Embassy has granted an urgent visa to the family of Neelam Shinde, a Maharashtra woman who has been in a coma since being hit by a four-wheeler in California on February 14. The approval came on Friday after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) intervened following the family's urgent appeal.

Neelam, who has been living in the US for four years, was admitted to UC Davis Health Hospital, where she underwent brain surgery. With no immediate family by her side, her relatives in India struggled to secure a visa, as the next available appointment was in 2026. Their plea for an emergency visa gained traction after Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule intervened.

Family to travel to the US on Saturday

Neelam’s father, Tanaji Shinde, and her cousin, Gaurav Kadam, received their visas on Friday and are set to travel to the US the next day. Expressing gratitude, Tanaji said, “We have got the visa and will be leaving tomorrow. Both the Maharashtra and central governments helped us. When CM Fadnavis learned about the incident, he ensured we got the visa. Supriya Sule also played a key role.”

Gaurav echoed the sentiment, confirming that they were informed of the accident on February 16 and had been struggling to get a visa since then. “A speeding car hit her on February 14. We finally got the visa after multiple appeals, and I will be accompanying Neelam’s father to the US,” he said.

#WATCH | Accident of Indian student Neelam Shinde in the US | In Mumbai, Tanaji Shinde, Neelam's father, says, "We have got the Visa, and we will be going (to the US) tomorrow. Both, Maharashtra and Central governments heard us and we got the Visa... When CM Devendra Fadnavis… pic.twitter.com/V7OQaZIg7H — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2025

MEA’s intervention and political support

The Indian Consulate General in San Francisco had been in constant touch with the family, offering assistance. Supriya Sule personally reached out to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who expedited the visa process. “The MEA has always been very empathetic towards Indian students abroad. They have gone the extra mile to help,” Sule said.

Neelam’s condition remains critical, with severe head, chest, and limb injuries. The family is now preparing for their journey, hoping to be by her side as she fights for recovery.