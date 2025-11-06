New opportunities: Australia extends post-study work rights for Indian students under AI-ECTA 

Australia’s Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) continues to be a vital post-study pathway for international students looking to gain work experience and transition into skilled employment. The visa allows eligible graduates to remain in Australia temporarily to work, study, or travel — offering a bridge between higher education and professional life.

A post-study pathway

The duration of stay under this visa depends on the qualification completed:

Bachelor’s degree (including honours) – 2 years

Master’s (coursework or extended) – 2 years

Master’s (research) – 3 years

Doctoral degree (PhD) – 3 years

Graduate Diploma holders typically receive a 2-year stay, though certain cases may vary. The visa does not guarantee employment; graduates are expected to secure their own roles during their stay.

Extended stay for Indian graduates

Indian nationals are among the biggest beneficiaries of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA), which offers extended post-study rights. The revised durations for Indian graduates are:

Bachelor’s degree (including honours) – 2 years

Bachelor’s with first-class honours in STEM (including ICT) – 3 years

Master’s (coursework, extended, or research) – 3 years

Doctoral degree (PhD) – 4 years

This special provision acknowledges India’s rapidly growing student community in Australia and strengthens professional mobility between the two nations. For many Indian students, it provides an early-career opportunity to gain global work experience in one of the world’s most robust job markets.

Eligibility and requirements

To be eligible for the Temporary Graduate visa, applicants must:

Hold a valid student visa and a degree-level qualification from an Australian institution

Meet health and character standards

Maintain adequate health insurance

Sign the Australian values statement

Clear any debts owed to the Australian government

Applicants may include family members in their visa application or have them join later as subsequent entrants.

Costs, processing and extensions

The base visa fee is AU $2,300, with additional costs for dependents and other formalities such as health exams and police clearances. Processing times vary based on the completeness of applications.

While the visa cannot be extended, graduates may transition to other visa categories — such as the Second Post-Higher Education Work stream visa or skilled work visas. Certain passport holders, such as Hong Kong and British Nationals (Overseas), are eligible for stays up to five years and can explore permanent residency options.

Free travel and global mobility

The visa permits multiple entries and exits from Australia while valid. However, time spent abroad still counts toward the total visa duration. The visa is electronically linked to the passport, with no physical label issued.

For Indian students, the Temporary Graduate visa — enhanced through AI-ECTA — serves as a gateway to professional exposure, skill development, and potential long-term settlement. It reinforces Australia’s position as a top destination for international education and strengthens the educational and economic partnership between India and Australia.