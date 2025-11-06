New opportunities: Australia extends post-study work rights for Indian students under AI-ECTA 

Australia’s Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) continues to be a vital post-study pathway for international students looking to gain work experience and transition into skilled employment. The visa allows eligible graduates to remain in Australia temporarily to work, study, or travel — offering a bridge between higher education and professional life.
A post-study pathway
The duration of stay under this visa depends on the qualification completed:
Graduate Diploma holders typically receive a 2-year stay, though certain cases may vary. The visa does not guarantee employment; graduates are expected to secure their own roles during their stay.
Extended stay for Indian graduates
Indian nationals are among the biggest beneficiaries of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA), which offers extended post-study rights. The revised durations for Indian graduates are:
This special provision acknowledges India’s rapidly growing student community in Australia and strengthens professional mobility between the two nations. For many Indian students, it provides an early-career opportunity to gain global work experience in one of the world’s most robust job markets.
Eligibility and requirements
To be eligible for the Temporary Graduate visa, applicants must:
Applicants may include family members in their visa application or have them join later as subsequent entrants.
Costs, processing and extensions
The base visa fee is AU $2,300, with additional costs for dependents and other formalities such as health exams and police clearances. Processing times vary based on the completeness of applications.
While the visa cannot be extended, graduates may transition to other visa categories — such as the Second Post-Higher Education Work stream visa or skilled work visas. Certain passport holders, such as Hong Kong and British Nationals (Overseas), are eligible for stays up to five years and can explore permanent residency options.
Free travel and global mobility
The visa permits multiple entries and exits from Australia while valid. However, time spent abroad still counts toward the total visa duration. The visa is electronically linked to the passport, with no physical label issued.
For Indian students, the Temporary Graduate visa — enhanced through AI-ECTA — serves as a gateway to professional exposure, skill development, and potential long-term settlement. It reinforces Australia’s position as a top destination for international education and strengthens the educational and economic partnership between India and Australia.