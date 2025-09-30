New rules for UAE Umrah pilgrims: Pre-booking required for transport, hotels before visa

As Saudi authorities tighten controls on pilgrim movement, Umrah operators in the UAE are advising pilgrims to pre-arrange their transport and accommodation when applying for visas, according to Khaleej Times. The call comes amid increased scrutiny at Jeddah and Madinah airports, where officials are confirming that pilgrims arrive with a valid Umrah visa, confirmed hotel bookings, and licensed transport.

Advertisement

New rules linked to the fight against illegal taxi services

Shihab Parwad of Rehan Al Jazeera Tourism told Khaleej Times that new regulations require pilgrims to arrange both their transport and accommodation at the time of visa application. "So, if you plan to perform Umrah now, you must apply for the visa and have your transportation to the holy cities and sites, as well as your accommodation, pre-booked," Parwad said.

He further explained that those travelling to Makkah via Jeddah will undergo security checks verifying their bookings. While pilgrims may still travel without these arrangements, operators risk fines or system blockages. The government’s stricter rules come as part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to combat illegal taxi services near airports and pilgrimage routes. Only prepaid taxis booked through the official portal or tickets for the Haramain Express high-speed rail will be accepted.

Advertisement

"The pre-booking of transportation can be either taxis or the speed rail Haramain Express. Similarly, pre-bookings should be done even at Madinah,” Parwad added.

Streamlining pilgrimage with digital systems

The new measures aim to streamline pilgrim travel and ensure that all operators comply with regulations. While individual pilgrims won’t face penalties, operators may be fined or face operational restrictions if their clients arrive without confirmed bookings.

Qaiser Mahmood of ASAA Tourism in Abu Hail highlighted that the process has been incorporated into Saudi Arabia’s digital platforms. “When applying for an Umrah visa, you must include hotel and transportation arrangements in the system called ‘Masar,’ which can also be accessed via the ‘Nusuk App,’” Mahmood told KT. “Hotels must be registered with the Hajj and Umrah authorities, and taxis must be booked through the Nusuk-approved portal.”

Advertisement

He warned against attempting to perform Umrah on a tourist visa, emphasising that pilgrims without the proper visa will be stopped and denied access to key religious sites. "You will not be permitted entry to Riyaz ul Jannah on a tourist visa," he cautioned.

A smoother experience for pilgrims

The cost of an Umrah visa starts at Dh750 but may vary depending on your nationality. The integration of transport and hotel booking requirements into the visa application process ensures that all pilgrims arrive with complete arrangements in place.

For UAE residents, operators strongly recommend securing all bookings, including flights, hotels, and transport, at the time of submitting the visa application to avoid delays or complications.