New Zealand changes parent resident visa rules: What Indians need to know about new 90:10 EOI rules

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What are the new Parent Resident Visa rules?

Under the new system, approximately 90% of EOIs will be selected according to the date they were submitted, with the earliest EOIs considered first. The remaining 10% will be selected through a random ballot. Selections are expected to take place four times a year.

The first selection under the new system is scheduled for November 10, 2026, according to INZ. The annual limit of Parent Resident Visas also remains unchanged at 2,500 approvals in principle each financial year.

The change is particularly relevant for families who have been waiting for years under the earlier selection system. Long-standing applicants can now benefit from their position in the queue, although demand remains higher than the available places and waiting periods could continue.

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What Indian parents with existing EOIs should know

Indian parents who had a valid EOI on October 5, 2026, do not need to submit a fresh EOI. Their existing EOI has been transferred automatically into the new parent-category pool.

INZ said applicants will receive information about their queue position once the final ordering and transitional arrangements are completed. Applicants have also been advised not to contact INZ to ask for their queue position while it is still being finalised.

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There is another important change: EOIs will no longer automatically expire after two years. However, applicants must confirm that they still want to remain in the pool within six months of every two-year anniversary of their EOI. Failure to provide this confirmation within the required period will result in the EOI expiring and being removed from the pool.

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For Indian families, keeping email addresses and personal details updated is therefore crucial, as INZ will send reminders and selection-related communication electronically.

The underlying eligibility rules have not changed. Parents still need an eligible New Zealand citizen or resident child as sponsor and must meet requirements relating to health, character, English-language ability or English lessons, sponsorship and other visa criteria. The changes concern how EOIs are selected, not who is eligible for the visa.