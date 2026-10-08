India tops Global Consumer Confidence Ranking 2026 with 66.9 score: Check full list here

The findings are significant because consumer confidence is closely watched as an indicator of household spending and economic expectations. A higher score generally indicates that consumers feel more positive about their financial situation and the broader economic environment.

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India tops the confidence ranking

India's score of 66.9 was the highest among the 17 major economies compared in Visual Capitalist's latest inflation-versus-confidence analysis. Sweden followed with a score of 58.6 in the broader Ipsos July ranking, while Malaysia and Singapore also recorded relatively strong consumer sentiment.

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The latest data also shows that India has maintained its position at the top of the global consumer-confidence table throughout much of 2026. In July, India's National Index reached 67.1, making it the only country among the 30 surveyed markets to score above 60.

Other countries with relatively strong consumer confidence included:

Rank Country Consumer Confidence Score 1 India 66.9 2 Sweden 58.6 3 Malaysia 57.0 4 Singapore 54.1 5 Indonesia 52.9 6 Brazil 52.2 7 Mexico 50.8 8 United States 50.5 9 Australia 48.5 10 United Kingdom 48.2 11 Canada 47.3 12 Spain 46.8 13 South Korea 44.3 14 Italy 43.0 15 Germany 41.4 16 France 40.6 17 Japan 39.4

*July 2026 Ipsos figures for comparison. September figures in the Visual Capitalist comparison are shown for the 17 major economies.

Japan, France and Germany lag behind

While emerging markets generally recorded stronger sentiment, several advanced economies remained below the 45-point mark.

Japan recorded the lowest confidence score at 39.4 among the 17 economies featured in Visual Capitalist's September comparison. France followed at 40.6, while Germany stood at 41.4. Italy and South Korea also remained below 45.

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The contrast suggests that consumer confidence does not necessarily move in line with inflation alone. Japan, for instance, has the lowest projected inflation rate in the comparison at 1.8%, yet its consumer confidence score remains relatively weak.

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Inflation and consumer confidence tell different stories

The Visual Capitalist analysis highlights an interesting disconnect between inflation and consumer sentiment.

Türkiye and Argentina are projected to record average inflation rates of 31.5% and 30.8%, respectively, in 2026, while their consumer-confidence scores remain among the lowest in the comparison. Türkiye's confidence score is 35.3, while Argentina's is 37.8.

India, meanwhile, combines a comparatively moderate projected inflation rate of 4.7% with the highest consumer-confidence score in the ranking.

Among G7 economies, the US has the highest projected inflation at 3.6%, followed by the UK at 3.1%. Germany and France have projected inflation rates of 2.9% and 2.5%, respectively.