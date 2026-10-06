H-1B visa fraud: US bill proposes $250,000 fine, 10-year ban for employers. What it means for Indians?

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Fines could rise to $100,000

Under the proposed legislation, the maximum civil penalty for certain willful violations of H-1B requirements would increase from the current $5,000 to $100,000.

The bill would also increase the minimum period for which an employer can be prohibited from sponsoring H-1B workers. The proposed ban would rise from two years to five years for certain violations.

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The legislation further targets cases involving the displacement of US workers. If an employer is found to have willfully displaced American workers in connection with an H-1B violation, the maximum civil penalty would increase from $35,000 to $250,000.

In such cases, the proposed minimum sponsorship ban would also rise significantly, from three years to 10 years.

Higher penalties for document fraud

The proposed law also seeks to increase penalties for immigration document-related fraud. For covered violations, the civil penalty would rise from the existing $250-$2,000 per document to $1,000-$10,000.

For violations committed after a previous order, the proposed penalty would increase from $2,000-$5,000 to $20,000-$50,000 per document.

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Why is the US targeting H-1B fraud?

Van Duyne's office said the legislation comes amid concerns over alleged abuse of the H-1B programme. According to her office, nearly 60% of H-1B fraud investigations of employers nationwide were concentrated in North Texas as of June 2026.

Her office also cited a Labour Department Inspector General visit to North Texas in August, which allegedly identified nearly 500 suspected instances of H-1B visa fraud at one building.

The bill has received support from several other Republican lawmakers from Texas, including Brian Babin, Pat Fallon, Brandon Gill, Keith Self and Pete Sessions.

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What it means for Indian H-1B workers

The proposed legislation primarily targets employers and H-1B sponsors, rather than imposing new penalties directly on legitimate foreign workers. It also does not propose changes to the annual H-1B visa quota.

However, Indian professionals could be indirectly affected if employers face greater scrutiny and stricter compliance requirements. India is one of the largest sources of H-1B professionals in the US, making changes to employer compliance particularly relevant for Indian technology and professional workers.