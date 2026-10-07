Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Congress calls nationwide protest on Thursday amid SIR controversy

Congress calls nationwide protest on Thursday amid SIR controversy

The party alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government has been undermining democratic institutions and weakening the constitutional framework of the country

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 9:45 PM IST
Congress calls nationwide protest on Thursday amid SIR controversyCongress also urged its state and district-level leaders to ensure maximum participation

The Congress has called for protests across the country on Thursday (October 8), against what it described as an alleged assault on democratic institutions and constitutional values under the BJP-led government.

In a letter dated October 7, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal urged Congress organisations at the state, district and block levels to organise widespread demonstrations on October 8.

Advertisement

READ THIS: Delhi Police impose curfew at Jantar Mantar amid Congress protest, DCP urges respectful treatment of MPs

The party alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government has been undermining democratic institutions and weakening the constitutional framework of the country. Congress said the protest would highlight what it termed attempts to undermine the democratic rights of citizens and the functioning of constitutional institutions.

The letter also referred to the INDIA bloc and said the opposition alliance had been raising issues concerning democracy and the electoral process. Congress called upon its organisational units to mobilise workers and supporters for the demonstrations.

Venugopal directed all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs), District Congress Committees (DCCs) and Block Congress Committees (BCCs) to ensure that the protests are organised effectively and on a large scale.

Advertisement

The Congress leadership further asked party workers to maintain discipline during the demonstrations and ensure that the programmes remain peaceful.

ALSO READ: “Gyanesh, It’s Done Bro”: Rahul Gandhi Leads Opposition Protest Over SIR, Gets Detained

The party said the protests are intended to draw public attention to issues it believes pose a challenge to democratic institutions and constitutional principles.

The call comes amid an intensified political confrontation between the Congress and the BJP over issues concerning democracy, elections and the functioning of key institutions.

Congress also urged its state and district-level leaders to ensure maximum participation in the October 8 programmes.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 7, 2026 9:45 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more