Congress calls nationwide protest on Thursday amid SIR controversy

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The party alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government has been undermining democratic institutions and weakening the constitutional framework of the country. Congress said the protest would highlight what it termed attempts to undermine the democratic rights of citizens and the functioning of constitutional institutions.

The letter also referred to the INDIA bloc and said the opposition alliance had been raising issues concerning democracy and the electoral process. Congress called upon its organisational units to mobilise workers and supporters for the demonstrations.

8 अक्टूबर- भारतीय लोकतंत्र के लिए काला दिवस इस मौके पर कांग्रेस पार्टी देशभर में हल्ला बोलेगी ✊ — Congress (@INCIndia) October 7, 2026

Venugopal directed all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs), District Congress Committees (DCCs) and Block Congress Committees (BCCs) to ensure that the protests are organised effectively and on a large scale.

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The Congress leadership further asked party workers to maintain discipline during the demonstrations and ensure that the programmes remain peaceful.

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The party said the protests are intended to draw public attention to issues it believes pose a challenge to democratic institutions and constitutional principles.

The call comes amid an intensified political confrontation between the Congress and the BJP over issues concerning democracy, elections and the functioning of key institutions.

Congress also urged its state and district-level leaders to ensure maximum participation in the October 8 programmes.