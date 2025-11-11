New Zealand to launch 2 seasonal visa options in December: Here's how Indian job-seekers can benefit

Starting December 8, 2025, New Zealand will open applications for two new seasonal visa options under the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) framework: the Global Workforce Seasonal Visa (GWSV) and the Peak Seasonal Visa (PSV). The new visas aim to streamline the process for accredited employers to hire seasonal workers, while ensuring checks remain in place to prevent misuse.

These visas will help fill genuine seasonal roles and offer a straightforward process for employers, with the understanding that to change any conditions, applicants must apply for a Job Change.

Key Details of the New Visas

1. Global Workforce Seasonal Visa (GWSV)

The GWSV is designed for long-term seasonal roles, with key requirements including:

No need for employers to advertise locally or conduct a labour market test.

Applicants must have at least three seasons of relevant experience in the last six years and spend three months outside New Zealand each year.

The visa will be granted for three years, and applicants must meet health and character requirements. English language testing is not required.

2. Peak Seasonal Visa (PSV)

Employers must advertise the role and prove they've tried to hire locally (labour market test required).

Applicants need one season of experience within the last three years.

The visa lasts up to seven months, and for roles over three months, applicants must have comprehensive health insurance.

English language testing is also not required.

What Applicants Need to Prepare

To apply, candidates must provide comprehensive documentation, including: