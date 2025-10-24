New Zealand to launch Business Investor Work Visa in Nov with fast-track residency option via 2 routes

New Zealand will open applications for its Business Investor Work Visa on 24 November 2025, offering experienced entrepreneurs and investors a new pathway to residence through long-term business investment. The visa, valid for up to four years, allows applicants to include their partners and dependent children, signalling the country’s push to attract sustained capital investment into established local enterprises.

Advertisement

Under the new scheme, applicants can choose between two investment routes:

NZD $1 million investment – offering a three-year work-to-residence pathway.

NZD $2 million investment – offering a fast-track to residence after just 12 months.

According to Immigration New Zealand, the visa aims to “support investment in established New Zealand businesses that contribute to growth, jobs, and innovation,” while ensuring investors demonstrate genuine commitment to operating within the local economy.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for the Business Investor Work Visa, applicants must:

Invest in a New Zealand business that has been operating for at least five years.

Meet the minimum investment threshold of NZD $1 million or NZD $2 million.

Hold at least NZD $500,000 in reserve funds for personal and family support. Advertisement

Demonstrate prior business experience — such as owning a firm with five or more full-time employees or generating annual revenue of at least NZD $1 million.

Be 55 years of age or younger, meet English language standards, and pass health and character checks.

Certain types of businesses will not qualify for investment under this visa. Excluded categories include convenience stores, discount shops, drop-shipping operations, fast-food chains, gambling or tobacco-related ventures, adult entertainment, home-based and franchised businesses, and immigration advisory services.

Pathway to residence

After meeting the business operation requirements, visa holders may apply for the Business Investor Resident Visa. To qualify, investors must:

Be actively involved in running their New Zealand business.

Maintain the same level of ownership and ensure the business remains solvent. Advertisement

Provide at least five full-time equivalent jobs and create a minimum of one new job for a New Zealand citizen or resident that lasts at least 12 months.

Meet residence requirements of 184 days in each of the past three years, along with standard health and character checks.

The new visa replaces earlier investment-based programmes and reflects New Zealand’s broader immigration strategy, which is focused on high-value, sustainable investment and long-term economic contribution.