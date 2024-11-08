No more 10-year multiple entry visas! Canada updates tourist visa policy amid immigration concerns

In a new policy aimed at combating the immigration problem in the nation, Canada has revised its tourist visa policy, moving away from the longstanding practice of issuing 10-year multiple-entry visas. The new guidelines grant immigration officers increased discretion in determining the type and duration of visas, which could impact frequent travellers who may no longer receive a guaranteed long-term entry.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued a statement clarifying that “multiple-entry visas issued to maximum validity are no longer considered to be the standard document.” Officers will now have the authority to decide whether to issue a single-entry or multiple-entry visa, as well as the validity period of each visa.

This policy change comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government faces low approval ratings and rising public dissatisfaction over pressing issues such as housing shortages and the high cost of living. In response, the government has announced plans to reduce both permanent and temporary immigration levels.

Under the revised visa policy, visitors may experience shorter durations of stay and more selective entry into the country. Those whose visas are nearing expiration will need to reconsider their plans for an extended stay. Reports indicate that Canada anticipates over one million temporary residents will leave the country as their visas expire in the coming years. Furthermore, the Trudeau administration is prepared to enforce deportations for individuals who overstay their visas.

New changes post-November 1

Meanwhile, IRCC has also implemented significant changes to the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program, set to take effect on November 1, 2024. These new regulations will introduce updated language requirements, proof of language proficiency, and specific field of study conditions for applicants.

Under the revised guidelines, candidates applying for the PGWP will now be required to provide evidence of their language skills. For English proficiency, the Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB) will be utilised, while French proficiency will be assessed using the Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadien (NCLC).

Applicants can submit results from recognised language tests, including the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program (CELPIP), IELTS, or PTE Core for English. For French, the Test d’évaluation de français (TEF Canada) and Test de connaissance du français (TCF Canada) will be accepted.

All test results must be less than two years old at the time of application and must demonstrate proficiency in reading, writing, listening, and speaking.