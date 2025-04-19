Over 1000 international students lose US visas amid surprise SEVIS terminations, no warnings given

A wave of uncertainty is sweeping through U.S. campuses as more than 1,000 international students have had their visas abruptly revoked or terminated, often without warning or explanation.

According to an Associated Press investigation, at least 1,024 students across 160 colleges have been affected. The findings, based on university statements, legal filings and official correspondence, point to a sharp shift in how immigration authorities are handling student visa statuses.

Advertisement

International students in the U.S. typically enter on an F-1 student visa, which requires proof of financial means and admission into an accredited institution. After arrival, they must maintain academic standing and are generally barred from off-campus work, except through the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, which allows temporary post-graduation employment.

Their immigration status is monitored through SEVIS—the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System. Usually, changes to a student's visa status, such as graduation or withdrawal, are initiated by their schools through routine updates to the system.

No alerts given

However, in a striking break from standard protocol, many institutions recently discovered that SEVIS terminations had been carried out directly by federal agencies, bypassing schools altogether. In most cases, no justification was provided. Students were left unaware of their terminated status until they attempted to travel or renew documents, only to find themselves at risk of deportation.

Advertisement

The fallout has already led to legal action, with several affected students securing temporary restraining orders in states such as Montana, Wisconsin, and New Hampshire. Immigration attorneys say the government’s actions have thrown compliant students into chaos with no clear path to remedy.

University officials have also expressed concern over the lack of communication. Some believe the terminations may be politically motivated, especially amid ongoing tensions between the federal government and institutions like Harvard University.

The Biden administration has issued multiple threats targeting Harvard over its campus policies and activism. Among those, officials have reportedly floated revoking the university’s right to host international students—an unprecedented move if carried out.