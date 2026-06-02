'People don't know their...': Why this ex-Meta techie chose India over the US for good

Hemant Pandey, a former Meta engineer who spent eight years in the United States, has returned to India and says he has no regrets, even with a significantly smaller paycheck.

Pandey, who now works for LinkedIn out of Bengaluru, spoke about his decision on a podcast with career coach Pritesh Jagani, citing H-1B restrictions, limited social life, and a desire to be closer to family as the key reasons behind his move.

Advertisement

"I will always choose India over Canada or any European country," he said.

From Tesla to Bengaluru

Pandey arrived in the US in 2016 to pursue a master's degree in Computer Science. He went on to work at Tesla, cleared the H-1B lottery on his first attempt, and later joined Meta, where a Green Card application was also being processed.

Despite the upward trajectory, it was the H-1B's restrictions on secondary income that became a breaking point. Pandey had begun creating content alongside his tech job but was barred from monetising it under his visa status.

In December 2024, he returned to India, worked remotely for Meta for a few months, took a break, and subsequently joined LinkedIn in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

On money and the right time to move

Pandey said NRIs planning a return should not fixate on a specific savings target, as the right corpus varies by lifestyle — whether one has children requiring international schooling or plans to buy property in a metro city.

He did set a financial target before leaving, which included funds earmarked for property in a tier-1 city. Since both he and his wife planned to continue working in India, the savings were intended to supplement their income rather than replace it.

His broad benchmark: earning one-third of a US salary in India is sufficient to make the move viable. More importantly, he advised NRIs to fix a return date rather than chase a number, calling that the harder part of the decision.

Advertisement

Life in the US vs India

Pandey described life in the US as professionally rewarding but socially thin. Neighbours rarely interact, colleagues seldom socialise outside work, and daily life follows a predictable routine.

India, by contrast, is chaotic, but that chaos comes with house help, rapid deliveries, and the kind of social fabric that was missing abroad. He said both he and his wife are happier in India, largely because of the social circles they have been able to rebuild.

He also noted one outcome he hadn't fully appreciated until it was gone: he no longer needed a visa to see his parents.

Watch the podcast here: