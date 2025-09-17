Planning a leisure trip or going for Singapore Grand Prix? Here are visa requirements for Indians

Business Today
Whether your trip is for leisure, visiting family, or friends, a Singapore Tourist Visa allows a stay of up to 30 days and is valid for two months

Sonali
Sonali
  • Updated Sep 17, 2025 11:56 AM IST
Planning a leisure trip or F1 visit? Here are Singapore visa requirements for Indian nationals

 

F1 fans planning to catch the Singapore Grand Prix on October 5 need to plan ahead. Indian travellers require a Singapore Tourist Visa, which must be applied for in advance. Whether your trip is for leisure, visiting family, or friends, a Singapore Tourist Visa allows a stay of up to 30 days and is valid for two months.

Indian passport holders must obtain a visa before travelling to Singapore.

Documents required:

  • Original passport valid for at least six months with a minimum of 2 blank pages, issued within the last 10 years.

  • Completed and signed Application Form 14A.

  • Three recent passport-size photographs (35 x 45 mm) with a white background.

  • Covering letter signed by the applicant; for self-employed/business travellers, use the company’s letterhead.

  • Personal bank statement for the last six months with stamp and signature.

  • Last six months’ salary slips.

  • Flight tickets and hotel vouchers.

  • Form V39A Letter of Introduction (LOI), if required.

Submission process:

Visa applications can be submitted through any authorised visa agent listed at Annex A. All documents must be complete for acceptance.

For business or social visits:

  • Form 14A signed by the applicant.

  • Passport with at least six months’ validity.

  • Two passport-sized colour photographs taken within the last three months.

  • Additional supporting documents, including Form V39A (LOI), may be requested on a case-by-case basis.

All documents in Hindi must be translated into English.

Processing time:

Visa processing typically takes 3 to 5 working days, excluding weekends and public holidays. Applicants are not required to purchase flight tickets before visa approval.

Photo guidelines:

  • Taken within the last 3 months, 35 x 45 mm, full face visible with upper shoulders.

  • Plain white background, in colour, with no shadows or reflections.

  • Headgear for religious or racial customs is allowed if facial features remain visible.

  • Spectacle lenses must not glare or obscure the eyes.

Fees:

The visa processing fee is INR 1,900, non-refundable. Authorised agents may charge an additional service fee of INR 1,000.

Important notices:

  • Incomplete documents may lead to rejection or delays.

  • Visa approval does not guarantee entry; the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) determines entry at checkpoints.

  • The e-Pass issued digitally will indicate the granted stay period. Ensure a valid email address is provided on the SG Arrival Card.

Checking visa status:

  1. Visit the ICA website at www.ica.gov.sg

  2. Click on under .

  3. Select or .

  4. Enter your Visa Reference Number and Travel Document Number.

  5. If approved, click to download a copy.

