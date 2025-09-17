Planning a leisure trip or going for Singapore Grand Prix? Here are visa requirements for Indians

F1 fans planning to catch the Singapore Grand Prix on October 5 need to plan ahead. Indian travellers require a Singapore Tourist Visa, which must be applied for in advance. Whether your trip is for leisure, visiting family, or friends, a Singapore Tourist Visa allows a stay of up to 30 days and is valid for two months.

Indian passport holders must obtain a visa before travelling to Singapore.

Documents required:

Original passport valid for at least six months with a minimum of 2 blank pages, issued within the last 10 years.

Completed and signed Application Form 14A.

Three recent passport-size photographs (35 x 45 mm) with a white background.

Covering letter signed by the applicant; for self-employed/business travellers, use the company’s letterhead.

Personal bank statement for the last six months with stamp and signature.

Last six months’ salary slips.

Flight tickets and hotel vouchers.

Form V39A Letter of Introduction (LOI), if required.

Submission process:

Visa applications can be submitted through any authorised visa agent listed at Annex A. All documents must be complete for acceptance.

For business or social visits:

Form 14A signed by the applicant.

Passport with at least six months’ validity.

Two passport-sized colour photographs taken within the last three months.

Additional supporting documents, including Form V39A (LOI), may be requested on a case-by-case basis.

All documents in Hindi must be translated into English.

Processing time:

Visa processing typically takes 3 to 5 working days, excluding weekends and public holidays. Applicants are not required to purchase flight tickets before visa approval.

Photo guidelines:

Taken within the last 3 months, 35 x 45 mm, full face visible with upper shoulders.

Plain white background, in colour, with no shadows or reflections.

Headgear for religious or racial customs is allowed if facial features remain visible.

Spectacle lenses must not glare or obscure the eyes.

Fees:

The visa processing fee is INR 1,900, non-refundable. Authorised agents may charge an additional service fee of INR 1,000.

Important notices:

Incomplete documents may lead to rejection or delays.

Visa approval does not guarantee entry; the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) determines entry at checkpoints.

The e-Pass issued digitally will indicate the granted stay period. Ensure a valid email address is provided on the SG Arrival Card.

Checking visa status: