Planning a trip abroad? Nine countries revamp visa requirements for Indian travelers. Check details

End of on-arrival clearances

For travelers heading to Southeast Asia, Laos has ended its long-standing visa-on-arrival facility for Indian nationals, mandating an approved e-visa prior to departure. Qatar and Iran have implemented similar measures, withdrawing on-arrival clearance and requiring Indian visitors to obtain an e-visa beforehand.

In Latin America and Africa, Nicaragua now requires Indian travelers to submit online e-visa applications or process documentation directly via email with immigration authorities prior to boarding. Similarly, Cape Verde revoked on-arrival visa privileges for citizens of 96 countries, including India, making pre-arranged travel authorization mandatory.

Streamlined e-visa & ETA portals

Conversely, Chile, Ghana, and Venezuela have updated their systems to make travel processing more convenient for Indian passport holders. Moving away from traditional, strict "visa required" protocols, all three nations now offer accessible e-visa portals to submit documentation remotely.

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Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has standardised its entry workflow by replacing its previous arrival framework with an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) mechanism.

Key guidelines for travelers

Travel experts advise Indian tourists to verify destination protocols via official consular portals rather than relying on historical travel guides. Because electronic visas and pre-authorizations require mandatory processing time before departure, arriving at foreign border checkpoints without pre-approved documentation can result in immediate boarding denial.

Travelers are strongly urged to confirm visa timelines, passport validity rules, and entry conditions prior to booking non-refundable flights.