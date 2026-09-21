iPhone 18 Pro launches ahead of Navratri, Diwali, but grocery and BPC could steal festive e-commerce spotlight: Report

Mobiles, electronics to lose some festive share

According to Redseer, mobiles accounted for 33% of festive online retail in 2025, but their share is expected to fall to 29% in 2026. Electronics are also projected to see their share decline from 18% to 17%.

Together, mobile and electronics are expected to account for less than half of festive online retail this year. Redseer attributed the moderation partly to sharp price increases, which it expects to keep volumes subdued.

The shift does not necessarily point to weak demand for smartphones or electronics. Instead, it reflects the expansion of other categories as online shopping becomes more deeply integrated into everyday consumption.

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Grocery, BPC expected to drive festive growth

Grocery is expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries of this broader consumption trend. Redseer projects 48–50% year-on-year growth for online grocery during the 2026 festive period.

Beauty and personal care (BPC) is projected to grow 35–40%, while home and furniture could expand by 32–35%. Fashion is expected to grow 20–22%, compared with 15–17% for electronics and just 5–7% for mobiles.

Redseer said the stronger momentum in grocery, BPC, home and furniture and general merchandise before the festive period is expected to carry into the festive window.

Festive 2026 online retail: Category-wise growth

Category 2025 Festive Growth 2026 Festive Growth Grocery 33% 48–50% Beauty & Personal Care 29% 35–40% Home & Furniture 18% 32–35% Fashion 17% 20–22% Electronics 19% 15–17% Mobile 5% 5–7% Others 6% 7%

Source: Redseer Strategy Consultants, India Online Retail 2026

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Festive online retail growth set for five-year high

The broader festive e-commerce market is expected to grow around 25% in 2026, which Redseer describes as the strongest festive growth in roughly five years.

The consultancy estimates that festive gross merchandise value (GMV) could reach $15–16 billion, up from around $12.5 billion in 2025. The number of online festive shoppers is projected to rise to 180–185 million, from 160 million last year.

Quick commerce and value commerce are also expected to play a larger role. Redseer projects quick commerce to grow 110–120% during the 2026 festive period, while value commerce is expected to expand 25–30%.

The trend points to a festive e-commerce market that is becoming less dependent on large-ticket smartphone and electronics purchases, with grocery, beauty, home and other everyday categories increasingly contributing to online spending.

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