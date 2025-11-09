Planning a trip to Thailand? This hidden travel cost is still on hold but not for long

Thailand’s long-planned tourist tax has been delayed once again, giving Indian travelers a temporary reprieve. Originally scheduled for 2023, the entry fee of 300 baht by air and 150 baht by land or sea, roughly ₹820 and ₹410 respectively, will now not be implemented before 2026.

The proposed tax was designed to fund tourism infrastructure upgrades and offer basic insurance for foreign visitors, including coverage in the event of injury or death during their stay.

While the Thai cabinet approved the plan in early 2023, shifting economic priorities and operational challenges have forced multiple postponements.

A major roadblock is the difficulty of integrating the tax into airline ticketing systems, which currently cannot distinguish between Thai citizens and foreign nationals. Without a reliable way to collect the fee at the point of booking, authorities have chosen to delay implementation.

Government officials confirmed in mid 2025 that the tax will likely not be introduced before 2026. With foreign visitor numbers still below expectations, Thailand’s tourism ministry is wary of adding new costs that might deter potential arrivals.

For now, travelers from India and other countries can continue to explore Thailand without this added charge. Popular destinations like Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Krabi remain accessible without factoring in the tourist tax.

However, experts recommend watching for official announcements from the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to avoid surprises closer to travel dates.

In the meantime, tourists are advised to carry comprehensive travel insurance. The planned fee was intended to partially cover emergency situations, but with the tax on hold, visitors must rely entirely on their own policies for medical or accidental coverage.

Travel planners should also remain flexible with their budgets.

While the fee is not being charged now, its future rollout is still on the table. Setting aside a small buffer can help manage any last-minute cost changes.

Thailand’s government appears to be taking a cautious approach, waiting for stronger tourism recovery before implementing additional financial burdens.