'No Uber, ₹60,000 resorts': Why Indians are choosing Vietnam, Thailand over Goa this season

₹60,000 a night in Goa — and no Uber to get there? That’s the sticker shock fuelling a growing exodus of Indian tourists to cheaper, cleaner Southeast Asian beach destinations.

Finance expert and investor Sunil Kumar Talreja sparked a viral conversation online with a blunt post on X: “Just look at the prices in Goa during November and December, you’ll be shocked.” He pointed to premium resorts like Taj charging up to ₹60,000 per night, Marriotts nearing ₹25,000, and even 3–4 star hotels crossing ₹10,000. “And that’s not all,” he added. “You’ll also end up paying a premium for taxis since there’s no Uber or Ola.”

His post tapped into a growing sentiment among Indian travellers — that the price-value gap in Goa has become too wide to ignore. In comparison, destinations like Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia offer similar or better resort experiences, cleaner beaches, and organised transport for nearly half the cost.

The data backs it. In Thailand, 4–5 star resorts during peak season range from ₹5,200 to ₹11,500 per night. In Vietnam, high-quality stays start well below ₹10,000. Organised transport apps and infrastructure further improve the experience.

Goa’s Taj Cidade de Goa charges ₹46,000+ for premium rooms, while Fort Aguada goes past ₹27,000. Marriott properties climb up to ₹25,000 depending on dates. Local taxi fares remain high due to the absence of app-based services.

Just look at the prices in Goa during November and December, you’ll be shocked.



Top resorts like Taj are charging around ₹60,000 per night, and even Marriotts are touching ₹25,000.



A decent 3–4 star hotel easily costs ₹10,000 or more per night. And that’s not all, you’ll… — Suraj Kumar Talreja (@suritalreja) October 13, 2025

Tourism platforms report a sharp increase in Indian outbound travel to Southeast Asia. Many cite cost, cleaner amenities, and smoother logistics as deciding factors.

“No wonder so many Indians now prefer to travel abroad,” Talreja wrote.