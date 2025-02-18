Planning a vacation to Vietnam? Nation may introduce this visa policy change for Indian tourists- Check details

Vietnam is considering a new visa policy for tourists from India and other countries, a senior diplomat said on Monday. Currently, Vietnam offers e-visas to Indian travellers but does not have a visa-on-arrival system like many other South Asian nations.

Speaking in Ahmedabad at the Da Nang Tourism Roadshow, the Consul General of Vietnam in Mumbai, Le Quang Bien, emphasized Vietnam’s strong ties with India and the increasing number of Indian tourists visiting the country.

"At present, we have e-visa, we do not have visa on arrival for tourists from India and other countries. But we are considering a new visa policy for entry of tourists from India and other countries," Bien said.

Da Nang emerges as a top choice for Indian travellers

Vietnam is actively working to position Da Nang, a coastal city known for its beaches, museums, and heritage sites, as a premier destination for Indian tourists.

"India plays a key role in our growth plans for Da Nang's tourism sector. We are committed to adapting to the tastes and expectations of Indian travellers, ensuring that Da Nang becomes a more accessible and attractive destination for this market," said Huynh Thi Huong Lan, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Center.

Lan highlighted that Da Nang is refining its offerings, particularly for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and wedding tourism, to cater to Indian travellers.

Indian tourism to Da Nang sees exponential growth

Since 2022, India has been among the top five international source markets for Da Nang. Data shows that:

In 2024, Da Nang welcomed 222,000 Indian visitors, making up 5.3% of total international arrivals.

Nearly 50% of all Indian visitors to Vietnam (501,427) chose Da Nang as their destination.

Compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic peak), Indian visitor numbers to Da Nang have surged by more than 13.5 times.

Vietnam’s tourism strategy

As Vietnam’s third-largest city, Da Nang is a key economic and cultural hub of Central Vietnam. With stunning beaches and luxury international resorts, it has gained recognition as "Asia’s Leading Event and Festival Destination" by the World Travel Awards.

(With PTI inputs)