'Pushed out founders, hired Indians': US attorney accuses Indian CEO of 'ruining company culture'

A scathing post by a U.S. attorney accusing an Indian CEO of destroying a company has ignited a fierce debate online, touching on issues of leadership, immigration, and workplace culture.

The post alleges that the CEO, brought in after a private equity acquisition, replaced the company’s top management with “other Indians” and implemented sweeping changes that “ruined the company culture.”

“My wife worked for a company that was purchased by a private equity firm. They brought in an Indian CEO who pushed out all the founders and replaced the C-suite with Indians,” the attorney wrote. He further claimed that the CEO used the Covid pandemic as a pretext to enforce a “temporary” 10% pay cut and froze all promotions.

The post went on to detail additional allegations, including a 15% workforce layoff, shutting down a satellite office, and outsourcing jobs to India. The attorney accused the CEO of “messing up client satisfaction levels” and increasing employees’ workloads, stating, “He’s ruined the company culture.”

The allegations have polarized social media. Critics called the post racist, while others supported the attorney’s claims. “It begs the question, are Indians just superior beings or products of an environment that drives excellence?” one commenter wrote, pointing to India’s high emphasis on education and competitiveness.

Another user shared a similar experience: “That is the reality of many companies. My sister’s company was bought out, and it’s been the same story—downsizing, layoffs, and increased workloads for those who remain.”

The debate highlights larger issues surrounding Indian CEOs in global markets. Indian-origin leaders have dominated sectors like tech and finance, but their management styles—often efficiency-driven—are sometimes criticized for prioritizing cost-cutting over employee satisfaction.