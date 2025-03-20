Rights, risks, re-entry into US: What Green Card holders need to know for heightened port-of-entry checks while travelling

Under the Trump administration’s intensified immigration enforcement, even lawful permanent residents (LPRs)—commonly known as Green Card holders—are facing increased scrutiny. Many report longer interviews, as Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers focus on detecting any grounds for denying re-entry or initiating deportation proceedings. There is also a growing trend of self-deportation among Green Card holders with past legal issues who fear potential complications.

Green Card holders’ right to re-enter the U.S.

Green Card holders can travel outside the US and come back. They have a legal right to re-enter. However, when they return, border officers (CBP) can still ask them questions and check their documents. This is to make sure they still qualify as permanent residents and haven't done anything that would jeopardize their Green Card status.

While you have the legal right to seek entry, CBP can still examine your travel patterns, ties to the U.S., and any criminal or immigration history to confirm you remain eligible, according to visaserve.com.

Why the scrutiny now?

The Trump administration has broadened its immigration crackdown to include those with legal status. According to the inputs:

Extended periods away from the US can trigger questions about whether you still intend to live in the nation or not

Criminal convictions: Even old or minor offences can raise red flags

Having no job, property, or family in the U.S. can be viewed as abandoning residency.

CBP officials use these factors to decide if a returning Green Card holder genuinely plans to resume living in the U.S.

What if CBP questions your status?

If U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) questions your right to be in the U.S. with your Green Card, here's what might happen:

More Questions: They can pull you aside for further questioning in a more private area (secondary inspection). This is to investigate their concerns further.

Deportation Proceedings: They might begin the process to deport you (removal proceedings). This means you'll have to go to immigration court to defend your right to stay in the U.S.

Let You In, But...: They might let you enter the country, but give you a "Notice to Appear" (NTA). This means you must go to immigration court at a later date, likely because they have concerns about your eligibility to remain a permanent resident.

Key rights for Green Card holders include:

A hearing before an immigration judge if CBP challenges your status.

The right to hire a lawyer at your own expense. (However, lawyers are not allowed to intervene during initial CBP interviews at the airport or border.)

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) can however, search your belongings and electronic devices (like phones and laptops) even if you are a Green Card holder. They don't need a warrant to do so.

The reason for these searches is to check for illegal items or information in your records that might prevent you from entering the United States. Essentially, they are checking to make sure you are still eligible to enter the country. Although cooperation is advisable:

You are not required to answer questions unrelated to your immigration status.

Refusal to answer may delay entry but won’t automatically result in denial unless other legal issues surface.

Preparing to travel:

With rising scrutiny, immigration experts advise Green Card holders to take precautions:

Carry a valid Green Card whenever you travel. If away for over a year, apply for a re-entry permit in advance. Limit absences to under six months if possible. Maintain strong U.S. ties (e.g., property ownership, stable employment, filing taxes). If you have a criminal record or prior immigration complications, consult a lawyer before leaving the U.S.

Trump’s policy and its impact on Green Card holders

Even those with legal status are not exempt from the administration’s focus on deporting immigrants with criminal records or questioning those who might have “abandoned” their U.S. residence. Policies and official statements have blurred the lines between undocumented and documented immigrants, prompting tougher questioning at ports of entry. Green Card holders should be aware of their legal rights and obligations to avoid surprises at the border.