Trump administration's visa crackdown intensifies: Indian student detained in US over alleged Hamas ties

The Trump administration has detained Badar Khan Suri, an Indian national and postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University, on allegations of spreading antisemitism and maintaining ties to the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, according to a Fox News report citing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The arrest marks a significant escalation in the administration’s ongoing efforts to tighten immigration enforcement, including a recent visa crackdown targeting individuals perceived as threats to national security.

Suri, a researcher residing in Virginia, was apprehended by federal agents outside his home on Monday night after being informed that his visa had been revoked. Married to an American citizen of Palestinian descent, Suri is currently awaiting a hearing in immigration court, his attorney confirmed.

The detention has sparked controversy, with Suri’s legal team arguing that the move is politically motivated and tied to his wife’s heritage rather than any concrete evidence of wrongdoing.

A rare law used

According to a plea filed by Suri seeking his release, the Trump administration invoked a rarely-used provision of immigration law that empowers the Secretary of State to deport non-citizens deemed detrimental to U.S. foreign policy interests.

This same legal mechanism was previously employed to deport Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and green card holder, who allegedly organized pro-Palestinian demonstrations in 2024. Suri’s plea emphasizes that he has no criminal record and suggests that his detention is a targeted action stemming from his familial ties rather than substantiated allegations of terrorism or antisemitic activities.

Visa crackdown on Indians

The arrest comes amid a broader visa crackdown initiated by the Trump administration in early 2025, aimed at curbing what officials describe as “security risks” posed by certain foreign nationals.

Following President Donald Trump’s return to office, the administration has intensified scrutiny of visa holders, particularly those from countries or communities linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

DHS officials have cited national security as the driving force behind the policy, with a focus on rooting out individuals suspected of extremist affiliations. In recent weeks, dozens of visa revocations and deportations have been reported, drawing both praise from immigration hardliners and criticism from civil rights advocates who argue the measures disproportionately target Muslim and Arab communities.

Suri’s case has reignited debates over the balance between national security and individual rights. His lawyer told Politico, “This is a clear overreach by the administration. Badar is a scholar, not a terrorist, and there’s no evidence to support these claims.

His wife’s Palestinian background should not make him a scapegoat.” The DHS, however, has yet to release specific details substantiating the allegations against Suri, stating only that the decision was made “in accordance with federal law and in the interest of public safety.”

The Trump administration’s visa crackdown has already had a chilling effect on international students and professionals in the United States.