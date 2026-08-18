Russia launches talent visa offering skilled foreigners an easier path to permanent residency

How the new talent visa works

Applications will go through a new government agency set up to identify and attract foreign talent before being forwarded to Russia's immigration authorities for processing.

The scheme also changes the usual residence pathway for successful applicants. Talent visa holders can seek a temporary residence permit without being restricted by the standard quota system or required to demonstrate Russian-language proficiency at that stage.

For those willing to meet the language requirement, the process can be shortened further. Applicants who pass the Russian language test can move directly to a permanent residence application instead of first obtaining temporary residence.

Ordinarily, foreigners seeking permanent residence must spend at least eight months holding a temporary residence permit before making that application.

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Citizenship route also possible

The visa can potentially provide an additional route towards Russian citizenship. Applicants may qualify for simplified citizenship procedures depending on their individual circumstances, exceptional achievements or backing from relevant government authorities.

The new system therefore goes beyond providing easier entry. For foreign professionals who meet Russia's talent criteria, it creates a route that can potentially move from multiple-entry travel to temporary residence, permanent residence and, in certain cases, citizenship.