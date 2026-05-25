Russia opens one-year multiple-entry business visa for Indians: Check more details here

Russia has expanded access to its business visa programme for a specific category of applicants. The Russian Embassy in India announced that foreign citizens and stateless persons who have been acknowledged as persons of interest, along with their family members, are now eligible to apply for a one-year multiple-entry business visa.

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"Dear friends, We are pleased to announce that foreign citizens and stateless persons, who were acknowledged as persons of interest, as well as their family members, may apply for a one-year multiple-entry business visa to Russia," the embassy said in its official communication.

📣 Dear friends,



We are pleased to announce that foreign citizens and stateless persons, who were acknowledged as persons of interest, as well as their family members may apply for a one year multiple-entry business visas to #Russia. pic.twitter.com/IPYLlKHVMO — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) May 25, 2026

What the visa allows and what it does not

The one-year multiple-entry business visa is not a residence permit. It is designed for repeated business re-entries, not extended stays. Under Russian migration law, holders of a one-year multiple-entry visa may stay in Russia for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

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For context, single-entry and double-entry business visas are valid for no longer than 90 days. Multiple-entry business visas can be issued for either 1 or 5 years, depending on the invitation submitted.

Documents required

Regardless of visa type, applicants must submit a standard set of documents.

The most critical is a letter of invitation, either an official invitation issued by the Russian Federal Migration Service, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), or its regional offices, or a six-digit reference number of visa support information sent directly to the consulate. The invitation must be an original; copies are not accepted. It must include the official seal and legal address of the issuing agency, a document registration number, date of registration, the signature and name of an authorised official, travel itinerary, dates of stay, and the names of the persons invited.

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A valid passport is required, with at least two blank pages marked "visas" and a validity of no less than six months beyond the visa expiration date. Note that the passport remains with the consulate for the entire duration of visa processing.

Applicants must also submit a completed visa application form from the official Russian visa portal, printed with one passport-sized photograph attached. The form must be filled out in full; no blank spaces are permitted. Any field that does not apply should be marked "N/A." Dates must follow the European format (date, month, year), and the form must carry the applicant's original signature. Incomplete, illegible, or unsigned forms will be returned unprocessed.