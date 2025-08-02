Schengen visa alert for Indians: Switzerland rejecting all extra documents; Official checklist here

A new visa rule implemented by the Swiss embassy’s partner VFS Global has triggered concern among Indian travellers, particularly those with non-traditional profiles. In a recent notification, VFS announced, “All the applicants are hereby informed that only the documents listed in the official checklist for respective visa category will be accepted at the Visa Application Centre (VAC).”

In another clarification, the agency added, “In the case of lengthy bank statements, only the first three pages and the last three pages will be required and accepted at the VAC.”

This policy change has sparked debate online, with some pointing out that such a rigid checklist may not suit all applicant types. X user @outofofficedaku, who regularly comments on visa policy developments, warned, “This notification from #Switzerland to which Indians love to apply to and visit will see a lot of rejections in the coming days if your profile is not the standard salaried or business etc.”

“VFS has already implemented it and not a single extra doc is taken except those mentioned in the checklist..."

The post further went on to explain how many applicants need extra documents in order to prove their case. Now, with this new policy implementation, it would be really tough for these profiles to show proper documentation and get their visas approved

They further urged the Swiss embassy to reconsider, “There has to be some provision for cases which need those extra docs as per their profile which are not in the checklist. Just deciding to stop all extra docs isn't the right way to do this.”

What’s in the official checklist?

As per the Swiss Embassy checklist via VFS, Indian travellers applying for a Schengen visa through Switzerland must submit:

