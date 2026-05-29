Schengen visa data 2025: India files 1.15 mn applications, but approval rates remain low

Schengen visa applications are climbing again, but Europe's short-stay visa system has not yet returned to where it was before the pandemic. EU and Schengen-associated consulates received nearly 12 million applications for short-stay visas in 2025, a 1.8% rise from 11.7 million in 2024 and a more substantial 15.5% jump from 10.3 million in 2023, according to figures published by the European Commission.

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Yet the numbers still fall well short of the 17 million applications logged in 2019, suggesting that full recovery remains a work in progress.

Issuances up, but refusal rate unchanged

Of the nearly 12 million applications received, over 10 million visas were issued, a 3% increase from 9.7 million in 2024. Even so, the 15 million visas granted in 2019 remain a benchmark yet to be reached. The global refusal rate held steady at 14.8%, identical to the previous year, though the picture varied considerably by country.

Refusal rates improved in several markets. Russia saw its rejection rate fall to 6.4% from 7.5%, while Algeria dropped from 35% to 31% and Ethiopia from 36.1% to 34%. However, several African nations saw sharp increases. The Democratic Republic of the Congo's refusal rate climbed from 29.9% to 40.1%, Senegal's rose from 46.8% to 51.9%, and Burundi's jumped significantly from 40% to 53.4%. Cape Verde also saw a notable deterioration, with its refusal rate rising from 13.4% to 21.4%.

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India in the top five

The ranking of the world's biggest Schengen visa applicant countries remained broadly stable in 2025. China led with 1.8 million applications, followed by Türkiye at 1.25 million and India at 1.15 million. Russia came fourth at 679,000 applications, with Morocco rounding out the top five at 620,000.

Multiple-entry visas edge down

Of the 10 million visas issued, 51.2%, approximately 5.1 million, were multiple-entry visas permitting repeated travel across the Schengen area. That represents a modest decline from the 52.2% multiple-entry share recorded in 2024. Schengen states also issued 83,790 visas at external borders during the year, a slight decrease from 85,118 in 2024.