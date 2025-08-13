Schengen visa rejected? This quick appeal process will help you overturn your rejection

A Schengen visa rejection does not always mean the end of your travel plans. A recent example from Delhi shows that an appeal can overturn a refusal, sometimes within days, if you provide additional supporting documents and clarify doubts with the consulate.

A Reddit post titled “Spain Schengen appeal approved: Delhi Experience” detailed the experience of a 26-year-old male medical student and solo traveller. He shared, “I have valid visas for the USA and Canada. Expired visas: 2 Schengen, Japan, UK. Travelled to over 28 countries.”

Advertisement

The student applied on June 30, 2025, for a visa to attend a conference in Spain. He was rejected on July 11 with the standard reasons: “purpose of visit not reliable, documents not reliable.”

Undeterred, he filed an appeal on July 30. He explained the steps that helped secure approval: “Got old documents sealed and signed, added a letter of support from my father. Call came from consulate about approval on 1/08/25. Asked for my availability, today I was called to the Consular section, visa stamped in 30 mins. 30 days validity multiple entry.”

He also shared practical advice for applicants facing a rejection: “For appeal: just walk into the consular section with the rejection letter and supporting documents, no appointment needed.”

Advertisement

This case underscores that consular decisions can be reconsidered, especially when applicants provide clearer documentation or additional assurances about the purpose of their visit. While visa refusals are common and can be frustrating, this example highlights that a well-prepared appeal can result in a swift reversal.

Travel experts note that having valid visas from other countries, a strong travel history, and supporting documents from family or institutions can strengthen the case for approval. Applicants are advised to carefully review the reason for rejection and provide clear, verifiable evidence during an appeal.