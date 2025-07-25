'Skipped middlemen, kept it crisp': How this Indian woman got her B1/B2 visa approved

A 30-year-old Indian woman working in tech has gone viral on Reddit for her detailed account of securing a U.S. B1/B2 visa—offering an unfiltered guide packed with insights, practical tips, and clear do’s and don’ts for future applicants.

Employed as a Senior Data Analyst with a ₹2 lakh monthly take-home salary, married and child-free, she broke down each step—from biometrics in Delhi to the final visa interview in Mumbai—with precision and candor.

Her appointment at the Delhi Visa Application Center (VAC), near Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, went smoothly. She warned applicants to avoid touts outside the center, especially those offering “help” with documents. Entry was allowed an hour before the scheduled slot, and lockers were available for ₹500.

The biometric process—run by Indian staff—involved standard fingerprinting and a photo. She stressed the importance of ensuring the barcode sticker is placed on the passport before leaving. Documents required: passport, DS-160 confirmation, and appointment letter.

At the U.S. Consulate in BKC, Mumbai, she was let in an hour early. Surprisingly, only the barcode sticker was verified—no one asked for her appointment or DS-160 confirmations again.

The consular officer asked a few targeted questions: reason for travel, job details, and travel history. She mentioned a Christmas visit to her husband’s uncle in Texas and clarified that her husband had already received his visa in 2019. Her role in a well-known e-commerce firm helped reinforce her ties to India.

Her tip? “Confidence beats fancy clothes.” She saw well-dressed applicants get denied for vague answers, while others with clear, honest replies got through—even if visibly nervous.

Top Tips for B1/B2 Applicants:

Be concise and specific in answers

Follow every instruction from staff

Avoid leaning on counters—speak clearly

Don’t try to skip queues or break protocol

Dress smart but don’t rely on appearance

This real-world guide is a timely resource for Indian professionals aiming to navigate the U.S. tourist visa process without falling for hearsay or hype.