Happy new year for Indians in Taiwan! Nation unveils 2 visa programs with endless opportunities for skilled workers

In a strategic move to bolster its workforce, Taiwan is making it easier for skilled Indian professionals to explore job opportunities in critical sectors such as technology and engineering. The Taiwanese government has unveiled two new visa programs aimed at attracting talent from India: the Employment Seeking Visa and the Taiwan Employment Gold Card.

Announcing the news, the official X handle of Taiwan in India wrote, "Taiwan is welcoming skilled Indian workers in sectors like tech, engineering, and more! With the Employment Seeking Visa, Indian nationals can explore job opportunities, while the Taiwan Employment Gold Card offers a visa, work permit, and residence permit for professionals. The Ministry of Labor is conducting trial runs to ensure a smooth transition for Indian workers."

The Employment Seeking Visa permits Indian nationals to enter Taiwan and search for employment within their expertise. This visa facilitates a unique chance to engage with the local job market prior to committing to a long-term position, addressing Taiwan's increasing demand for skilled labour across various industries.

In addition, the Taiwan Employment Gold Card offers a more comprehensive solution for professionals. Combining a visa, work permit, and residence permit, the Gold Card is designed to draw in high-skilled workers, entrepreneurs, and specialists. Valid for up to three years and renewable, this option provides greater flexibility for individuals looking to live and work in Taiwan.

For those interested in these new visa programs, detailed information about job opportunities and application requirements can be found on the official websites of Taiwan’s Bureau of Consular Affairs and the National Development Council.

Through these initiatives, Taiwan aims to enhance its workforce and attract top talent from India, contributing to the island's economic growth in the coming years.

