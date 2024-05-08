Thailand extends visa exemption for Indians till November 11 to boost tourism

In a move aimed at boosting Thailand's tourism sector and enhancing its economic prospects, the nation's cabinet has given the green light to extending visa exemption programs for tourists hailing from India and Taiwan.

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said that visitors from these nations will be able to enter Thailand without a visa until November 11, after the expiry of the current waiver. This extension will enable travellers to enjoy a stay of up to 30 days, giving them ample time to discover the country's diverse attractions and contribute to its tourism-driven economy.

The decision to prolong the visa exemption programs comes after the success of the initial waiver granted in November 2023. Previously, Indian and Taiwanese tourists were granted a 15-day stay under a visa-on-arrival scheme, but they will now benefit from an extended visa-free entry period.

Given Thailand's heavy reliance on tourism, the country has been strategically easing visa regulations for visitors from important countries like China and Russia to boost the inflow of visitors.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported a substantial upsurge in foreign tourist arrivals during the first four months of 2024, with over 12 million visitors received, marking a 39% increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. Notably, tourists from China, Malaysia, Russia, South Korea, and India comprised half of the total arrivals this year.

For Indians particularly, Thailand is not just a preferred holiday destination but also a convenient choice owing to its proximity and affordability. Whether savouring amazing street food, exploring ancient temples, or roaming on pristine beaches, Thailand offers an unforgettable experience that entices Indian tourists to return year after year.