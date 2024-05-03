Any reference to India is unwarranted: High Commission clarifies no Indian company involved in issuing visas at Colombo airport

India's High Commission in Sri Lanka falsified local media reports which claimed that a private company from India was allegedly issuing unauthorised visas at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo. The Indian High Commission, in a statement, said that no Indian companies were involved in giving visa-on-arrival services at the airport.

Taking it to social media, the commission that the reports that were being shared across social media were not based in India and were also not of an Indian origin.

Sri Lankan immigration officials said that they had restored control of the Visa on Arrival booths at Colombo International Airport following an alleged incident involving an Indian firm. However, top immigration department officer Jayasinghe Bandara told PTI that the business encountered difficulties in carrying out smooth operations because no trial runs were conducted, leaving customers unsatisfied with the service.

Sri Lanka approved a free tourist visa to travellers policy from India and six other nations last year in October. According to the nation's Foreign Minister, these efforts are being taken to elevate the debt-trapped tourism sector of the island nations. He also said that as a part of the initial project free visas will be applicable until March 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, an unverified video was doing rounds on social media, showing a Sri Lankan confronting a company's officials over the rejection of an entry visa for his foreign national wife. Business Today could not independently authenticate the footage.

The Sri Lankan national then approached authorities and said that an Indian was denying Sri Lankan people the ability to enter the country. As per the reports, Sri Lankan authorities resumed operations at the counters, stating that protocols had been established and that only the prescribed visa charges would be charged from tourists, eliminating additional charges allegedly imposed by the Indian firm on tourists from various countries, including those eligible for free visas under Sri Lanka's tourism promotion initiative.

