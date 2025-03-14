Europe is calling! Step-by-step process for Indians to get a Schengen visa in 2025

Millions of tourists flock to Europe every year, making it the most visited continent in the world. France alone welcomes nearly 90 million international visitors annually, with Spain following closely behind. If you’re planning a trip to Europe, chances are you’ll need a Schengen visa—your key to seamless travel across multiple European countries.
What is a Schengen visa?
A Schengen visa is a short-term travel permit that allows non-EU/EEA citizens to enter and move freely within the Schengen Zone for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. It is commonly used for tourism, business, and family visits.
The Schengen Zone comprises 29 countries, including France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, among others.
Why do Indians need a Schengen visa?
Indian passport holders cannot enter Schengen countries without a visa.
A single Schengen visa grants access to all member nations, allowing hassle-free travel across multiple destinations.
Types of Schengen visas for Indians
Where should Indians apply for a Schengen visa?
Schengen visa fees, processing time & validity
Visa Fees (effective 2025)
Processing Time & Validity
The standard processing time is around 15-30 days. It is recommended that the visa applicant must submit their documents 45-60 days before departure. The validity of wisa is 90 days within a 180-day period.
Documents required
For hassle-free European travel, applying for a Schengen visa well in advance is crucial. With the right documents and planning, your dream European trip is just a visa approval away.
