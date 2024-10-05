This US neighbour is selling citizenship to people only for Rs 1.7 Cr; Can Indians participate?

To rebuild after the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Maria seven years ago, the Caribbean nation of Dominica has embraced an unconventional funding mechanism: the sale of citizenship through its passport program.

According to a report from The Washington Post, this initiative aims to become the world’s most climate-resilient island while avoiding significant debt accumulation and the lengthy wait for aid from wealthier nations.

The citizenship-by-investment program, which dates back to the 1990s, has gained substantial traction in the aftermath of the hurricane and has become the primary source of revenue for the nation.

Dominica is funding essential recovery efforts by enticing wealthy individuals—predominantly from China and the Middle East—with the prospect of citizenship for an investment of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The minimum investment required for citizenship has recently increased to $200,000, yet it remains one of the most affordable avenues globally, as reported by NDTV.

Former Foreign Minister Francine Baron has hailed the initiative as a “saviour.” At the same time, Finance Minister Irving McIntyre emphasised the critical importance of establishing a “self-dependent form of financing” to combat climate change challenges.

"This programme means a lot to us. We realised we had to get a self-dependent form of financing to deal with climate change," McIntyre remarked, highlighting Dominica's need to address climate-related issues without relying solely on external assistance.

The financial inflow generated from the program has been primarily directed towards rebuilding vital infrastructure, including new medical clinics and housing for those displaced by the storm. The economy suffered extensively due to the hurricane, with losses estimated at more than double the nation's gross domestic product.

Dominica faces the looming threat of intensified hurricanes, attributed to climate change largely influenced by emissions from developed nations. In response, the government has invested heavily in strengthening housing and infrastructure, claiming the funding of around 2,000 homes built to withstand future disasters.

While passport sales have emerged as a crucial lifeline for recovery, they have also raised concerns regarding transparency and security, particularly about the backgrounds of some new citizens. Critics argue that the vetting process may not be thorough enough, which has drawn attention from the European Union and other international organisations.

Despite the controversies, the demand for Dominican passports remains high, fueled by the island’s appeal as a gateway for greater mobility and access, particularly with limited flight options to the US.