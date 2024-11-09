Troubles mount for Indian students: Canada abruptly ends fast-track student permit visa program

In a surprising move, the Canadian government has officially terminated the Student Direct Stream (SDS) program as of November 8, 2024, Friday, bringing an end to the expedited study permit process that has benefited thousands of international students seeking to study in Canada.

The SDS program, which was introduced in 2018 by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), aimed to streamline the visa application process for students from 14 countries, including major source nations like India, China, and the Philippines.

To qualify, applicants were required to meet specific criteria, such as obtaining a Canadian Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) worth $20,635 CAD and providing English or French language test scores. The program significantly reduced the waiting time for study permits, allowing successful candidates to receive their visas within weeks, compared to an average processing time of eight weeks for Indian applicants applying through the regular route.

The cancellation of the SDS program is part of Canada's broader strategy to manage its international student population amid growing concerns over housing shortages and resource constraints. As part of its 2024 policy changes, the government has set a maximum of 437,000 new study permits for 2025, which will encompass all levels of education, including postgraduate programs.

In addition to the SDS termination, the Canadian government is implementing a series of tightening measures. These include stricter language and academic requirements for students seeking the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), limitations on work permits for spouses of international students, and increased financial proof requirements. These changes come as Canada grapples with pressures on housing and public services despite hosting a record 807,000 study permit holders in 2023.

In light of the new regulations, international students may face longer wait times and elevated eligibility standards.

In a related development, Canada has also revised its tourist visa policy, moving away from the longstanding practice of issuing 10-year multiple-entry visas. The new guidelines grant immigration officers increased discretion in determining the type and duration of visas, which could impact frequent travellers who may no longer receive a guaranteed long-term entry.

The IRCC issued a statement clarifying that “multiple-entry visas issued to maximum validity are no longer considered to be the standard document.” Officers will now have the authority to decide whether to issue a single-entry or multiple-entry visa, as well as the validity period of each visa.